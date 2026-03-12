58% of GCCs Take More Than 45 Days to Fill Critical Roles, New Ceipal and People Matters Report Finds

GCC Talentscope India 2026 Report Reveals Reactive Hiring Has Become a Widespread Strategic Liability

HYDERABAD, India, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceipal, a leading AI-powered global staffing software provider, today released the GCC Talentscope India 2026 Report in collaboration with People Matters, finding that 58% of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India take more than 45 days to fill critical roles — a sign that slow, reactive hiring has become a strategic liability as organizations race to build AI-first workforces. While 59% of GCCs are positioning themselves as AI transformation leaders in 2026, 50% are making key hiring decisions without predictive analytics or intelligence, underscoring the urgency of redesigning talent strategy around skills.

Based on 150-plus survey responses and in-depth interviews across GCC leaders in India, the report exposes a widening gap between the strategic mandates GCCs are committing to in 2026 and the hiring infrastructure in place to deliver them.

"India's GCC ecosystem has matured into a powerhouse of innovation, digital capability, and leadership talent," said Sameer Penakalapati, Founder and CEO of Ceipal. "The next evolution of the GCC industry will be defined by how effectively organizations leverage AI and talent intelligence to build resilient, future-ready workforces."

"India's GCC sector is at an inflection point," said Cheshta Dora, Head of Research and Content Strategy at People Matters. "The data makes clear that talent acquisition can no longer be treated as a back-office function — it's a strategic imperative aligned directly to growth, innovation, and transformation priorities. This report gives GCC leaders the talent intelligence they need to act with urgency and precision in 2026."

Key Findings from the GCC Talentscope India 2026 Report Include:

59% of GCCs cite productivity, process efficiency, and AI-first value creation as their top strategic priorities for 2026

Half of GCCs are making critical hiring decisions without predictive analytics, making reactive hiring a widespread strategic liability

No single hiring effectiveness metric clears 51%, pointing to a systemic deficit across the entire talent acquisition function, from sourcing to offer acceptance

GCCs heavily prioritize GenAI and prompt engineering (66%), data science (58%), and AI/ML engineering (50%), while under-investing in program leadership (26%) and product management (22%)

Agentic AI in recruitment (38%) is the top HR tech investment priority, signaling a shift toward intelligent, autonomous hiring workflows

Reactive Hiring Is a Strategic Liability and the Clock Is Ticking

GCCs are caught between rising ambition and an underpowered hiring engine. With talent scarcity affecting 49% of GCCs and growing people costs pressuring 45%, making the right hiring decisions quickly has never been more consequential. The skew toward hyper-specialized AI skills — without sufficient investment in transformation leaders and domain experts — risks creating technical depth without business impact. GCCs already investing in AI-enabled recruitment tools are seeing returns that outpace the challenges they set out to solve, underscoring the advantage of early adoption.

About the Report

The GCC Talentscope India 2026 Report is a joint research initiative by Ceipal and People Matters, based on 150-plus survey responses and in-depth interviews across GCC leaders in India. It examines strategic priorities, hiring challenges, skills demand, and HR technology investment trends shaping GCC talent acquisition in 2026.

The full report is available for download at the report landing page.

About Ceipal

Ceipal is the leading AI-powered global staffing software provider that helps recruiting teams work efficiently while keeping people at the center of their work. Its tools simplify the process of finding, hiring, and managing talent, allowing teams to focus on building meaningful connections. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, with research and development in Hyderabad, India, Ceipal is founder-led and has over 300 employees worldwide. For more information, visit www.ceipal.com or follow Ceipal on LinkedIn.

