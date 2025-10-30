CEIS | GOVERNMENT APPOINTS MELISSA SISNEROS AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Energy Infrastructure Services (CEIS) is proud to announce the appointment of Melissa Sisneros as Senior Vice President of CEIS | Government, a strategic leadership role that will drive the company's continued growth and innovation across its government-focused initiatives.

Melissa brings a wealth of experience in national security, nuclear modernization, and advanced systems engineering. Her career includes pivotal roles at Sandia National Laboratories, where she led programs in ballistic missile testing, integrated stockpile evaluation, and nuclear weapon modernization. She also served as a technical director and business development leader at Genuen, supporting government programs with end-to-end test solutions.

In her new role at CEIS | Government, Melissa will oversee strategic partnerships, program development, and operational execution across federal and defense sectors.

"Melissa is a powerhouse addition to our leadership team," said Beth Bowen, Chief Revenue Officer at CEIS. "Her deep understanding of government systems and her ability to drive results through trust, mentorship, and strategic execution are exactly what we need to elevate CEIS Government to the next level."

"I'm honored to join CEIS | Government in this capacity and excited to work alongside such a talented and mission-driven team," said Sisneros. "Together, we'll continue to build meaningful partnerships and deliver innovative solutions that support our government clients and national interests."

Melissa's appointment reflects CEIS | Government's commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership in the government sector.

