CEIS | POWER APPOINTS KAREN SERCEY AS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

CEIS | Power Accelerates Growth with Industry Leader Karen Sercey at the Helm of Business Development

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Energy Infrastructure Services (CEIS) is a leading force in energy and infrastructure services, is charging ahead with bold growth plans—and has tapped Karen Sercey as its new Director of Business Development for CEIS | Power to make it happen.

With more than 15 years of success driving market expansion and forging strategic partnerships, Sercey brings a proven track record of transforming business units and delivering double-digit growth. Her leadership will fuel CEIS Power's strategy to expand integrated engineering, consulting, and field services for turbines, boilers, and balance-of-plant systems.

"Karen is a strategic force, and her arrival marks a pivotal moment for CEIS Power," explains Beth Bowen, CGO of CEIS. "Her ability to marry deep technical insight with market expansion is precisely what we need. We are positioning ourselves to not only support all OEM lifecycle solutions but also to significantly broaden our market share in core Boiler and Steam Generation services. Karen's leadership will be instrumental in executing this expansion."

Sercey added: "CEIS | Power's deep technical expertise and commitment to helping clients reduce downtime and extend asset life provides a fantastic platform for growth. I'm excited to build on this foundation."

Expanding Focus on Specialized Boiler Services

CEIS | Power is leveraging Sercey's leadership to expand its full-service offerings across critical boiler systems:

Boiler Expertise: Targeting Utility & Industrial Boilers, HRSG, CFB, BFB, Waste Heat, and Cyclone systems.

Targeting Utility & Industrial Boilers, HRSG, CFB, BFB, Waste Heat, and Cyclone systems. Equipment Reliability: through equipment rebuilds, boiler mill programs, and failure analysis/condition assessments.

through equipment rebuilds, boiler mill programs, and failure analysis/condition assessments. Outage Management: Providing essential outage planning and management support.

Providing essential outage planning and management support. Skilled Labor: Supplying technical and skilled labor resources.

ABOUT CEIS | Power

CEIS | Power delivers integrated engineering, consulting, and field services for turbines, boilers, and balance-of-plant systems. Our mission is to help clients reduce downtime, improve efficiency, and extend asset life across Electric Utility, Industrial, and Pulp & Paper sectors.

SOURCE CEIS | Critical Energy Infrastructure Services