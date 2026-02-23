CEIS | POWER DELIVERS NUCLEAR ENGINEERING & WORKPLACE SUPPORT ACROSS THE U.S. NUCLEAR FLEET

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEIS | Power continues to strengthen its support of U.S. commercial nuclear facilities, delivering nuclear-qualified engineering, project execution, and workforce solutions to utilities navigating complex operational, regulatory, and modernization demands.

Over the past several months, CEIS | Power has deployed multidisciplinary engineering teams to operating nuclear stations across the country, with a focus on stabilizing engineering capacity, accelerating plant modifications, and supporting compliance-driven initiatives. Recent efforts include mobilizing mechanical, civil and structural, and digital and I&C engineers to supplement site staff, address design backlogs, and advance active modernization projects for a major West Coast nuclear utility.

In parallel, CEIS has provided ongoing engineering and project support at multiple nuclear facilities across the East Coast and Southeast, contributing to mechanical and piping evaluations, outage planning, engineering documentation, and field execution aligned with ASME codes, plant design bases, and NRC requirements.

These activities build on CEIS's broader nuclear experience in digital modernization, outage execution, and plant life-extension initiatives, reinforcing a sustained commitment to nuclear readiness and long-term reliability.

"With utilities facing persistent staffing challenges and increasing execution pressure, our focus is on delivering experienced nuclear talent and practical engineering support where it matters most," said Megan Kolajajak, Team Lead, Power Generation and Delivery at CEIS.

CEIS | Power remains actively engaged with nuclear utilities nationwide, providing engineering services and workforce solutions that support safe, reliable operations and long-term fleet performance.

