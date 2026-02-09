CEIS | POWER EXPANDS TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION SUPPORT FOR OVER 40% OF TEXAS RESIDENTS

CEIS | Power Partners with a Major Texas Utility to Modernize Distribution Infrastructure and Improve System Resilience for its Customers

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEIS | Power is strengthening its role in power delivery by expanding construction support for transmission and distribution programs in Texas. In late Q4 2025, CEIS | Power was selected to support a major utility headquartered in its home state, marking a significant milestone as the company brings its electrical construction expertise to a large-scale distribution enhancement initiative serving approximately 42 percent of Texas.

Historically, CEIS Power has supported utilities through specialized programs focused on grid strength and resilience, project management, and engineering. This engagement extends that support into construction execution, reinforcing CEIS Power's ability to deliver end-to-end solutions across the transmission and distribution lifecycle.

"The program represents a meaningful investment in Texas's power delivery infrastructure and underscores the importance of modernizing critical systems that support both economic growth and public safety," says Braden Wright, one of CEIS | Power's T&D Business Development Leaders.

The multi-billion-dollar initiative spans more than three years and covers nearly 1,000 square miles of distribution infrastructure. Driven by increasingly unpredictable weather and rising reliability expectations, the program focuses on strengthening distribution lines to improve system resilience and ensure consistent, cost-effective power delivery to customers, regardless of environmental conditions.

CEIS | Power is providing experienced leadership to support this effort, deploying a construction-focused team with an average of 15 years of distribution experience. This team works alongside the owner utility to guide execution, align field activities with long-term objectives, and support the shared goals of sustainability, reliability, and affordability.

