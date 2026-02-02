Ceisler Media & Issue Advocacy and Athena Global Advisors Announce Merger

Firms will continue to operate independently; Deal will expand in-house client service capabilities for both Ceisler and Athena.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceisler Media & Issue Advocacy (Ceisler Media), the communications, media strategy and public relations firm led by Larry Ceisler, and Athena Global Advisors (Athena), the Philadelphia-based full-service consultancy helmed by Maggy Wilkinson, today announced a merger that will expand and integrate their portfolios of client services.

The firms began a working relationship in 2020, sharing clients and collaborating on projects where their capabilities were highly complementary. Together, they are positioned to support clients across the full spectrum of branding, marketing, communications, issue advocacy, public relations, digital intelligence, data analytics, event strategy and production, and management consulting.

Ceisler Media will become an Athena company, but will continue to do business as Ceisler Media, maintaining its brand, culture and operational independence. Both Larry Ceisler and the full Ceisler Media leadership team will remain in place and maintain its staff and offices in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and the Lehigh Valley to serve local, regional and national clients.

"It's rare to encounter a like-minded peer who leads their business with the same values and sense of collaboration," said Ceisler. "A commitment to excellence, transparency and empathy has helped Athena Global Advisors and Ceisler Media & Issue Advocacy succeed independently, and it's what has brought our firms together after many years of informal partnership. I look forward to deepening our collaboration to better serve our clients and our team members."

Athena combines consultant expertise with hands-on execution to deliver business insights, marketing strategies, and brand activations that elevate client presence, reputation and performance.

"Athena was built around the idea that the strongest work happens when strategy, execution, and trust live under one roof," Wilkinson said. "Our long-standing partnership with Ceisler Media only cements that belief. This merger builds on a proven partnership and allows Athena to expand our in-house capabilities, scale how we serve clients, and accelerate growth for both our business and our people. Together, Athena and Ceisler Media will offer bleeding-edge solutions at a time when technology and communications are constantly changing."

The merger will enable Athena and Ceisler to broaden the services offered to current clients without subcontracting, as well as provide access to additional subject matter expertise and technology.

Founded in 1995, Ceisler Media is a full-service public relations and issue advocacy firm that guides clients through every step of a communications campaign. Ceisler works with Fortune 50 companies and small businesses, government agencies and nonprofits, in 2025 servicing more than 70 clients. The firm has 25 full-time employees.

Founded in 2013 by Wilkinson, Athena services an expansive portfolio of clients in media, telecommunications, sports and entertainment, transportation, consumer brands, and the nonprofit sector. Wilkinson was named one of the Philadelphia Business Journal's 2025 "Most Admired CEOs," and Athena was named one of the Philadelphia Inquirer's Top Workplaces three years in a row. Athena has 130 full-time employees.

The transaction is expected to close by February 28, 2026.

SOURCE Ceisler Media and Issue Advocacy