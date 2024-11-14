Celadyne Partners With Leading Universities & National Lab, Launches Celadyne Academic Partnerships for Research and Innovation

A series of higher education partnerships is driving future roadmap technologies

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Celadyne Technologies , an innovative decarbonization and hydrogen solution company, announced that they are launching CAPRI, the Celadyne Academic Partnerships for Research and Innovation to advance and broaden their collaborations with universities and national labs working to develop a pipeline of hydrogen technologies.

Celadyne develops advanced technologies that effectively convert hydrogen to usable energy through compact, easy-to-use fuel cells. CAPR I is Celadyne's way of working with national universities and research institutions, to bring the next generation of bright minds and creative innovations into the hydrogen technology field.

Currently, Celadyne is partnered with multiple institutions such as the University of Texas at Austin, the Oregon Center for Electrochemistry , Northwestern University, the University of Tennessee Knoxville , and Argonne National Laboratory . These partnerships are part of a larger overall strategy to create a wide network of collaboration and set the footing for technology roadmap development. These educational institutions are training the future professionals and innovators of the hydrogen industry. Celadyne is engaging in partnerships now with these future technology leaders to chart a path to breakthrough technologies.

"At Celadyne, we believe that the future of hydrogen technology lies in the hands of our brightest young minds," says Delia Milliron, CSO at Celadyne. "Through CAPRI, we're not just investing in innovation; we're fostering the next generation of leaders and pioneers who will shape a more sustainable world. It's an exciting time as we work together to unlock the full potential of hydrogen and drive meaningful change across industries."

"Celadyne's technology can be a game changer for the Hydrogen economy," says Venkat Subramanian, Ernest Dashiell Cockrell II Professor of Engineering Walker Department of Mechanical Engineering & Material Science Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin. "We are excited to collaborate and are pleased to see the improvement in performance offered by the technology validated with the electrochemical engineering and computational fluid dynamics models and codes developed in our lab."

These partnerships include hydrogen programs and experience across all aspects of the industry, such as membrane innovation, catalyst development, and systems integration. Ultimately, the goal is to work with people who have a wide variety of expertise on relevant topics, bringing new ideas into the technology development pipeline. This is especially useful for longer road map technologies, as unexpected innovations come from these types of partnerships.

"One of our goals as a company is to help build the hydrogen ecosystem in the United States, and that includes mentoring the next generation, encouraging diversity of people and thoughts, and creating a strong technology commercialization pipeline from university to the market for hydrogen, says Gary Ong, Founder and CEO of Celadyne. "I want Celadyne to be the force that drives the best hydrogen talent and technologies into the market, and our first step towards this goal is with CAPRI."

To learn more about Celadyne's CAPRI program and partner with Celadyne on hydrogen research, please visit: https://www.celadynetech.com/partnerships .

About Celadyne Technologies

Celadyne is an American technology company that provides hydrogen solutions to the energy industry. Celadyne works with fuel cell and utility companies to provide advanced technologies and materials that are capable of effectively converting hydrogen to usable energy. Its production and use of hydrogen is more efficiently used across heavy-duty industries such as energy, manufacturing, and transportation.

