Celadyne Powers Ground Support Vehicles As They Expand Partnership With U.S. Army

News provided by

Celadyne Technologies

Oct 03, 2024, 09:00 ET

The hydrogen solution company launches Phase II of its partnership with the U.S Army

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Celadyne, the decarbonization and hydrogen solution company, announced the launch of their Army SBIR Phase II in partnership with the United States Army.

Celadyne develops advanced technologies that effectively convert hydrogen to usable energy through compact, easy-to-use fuel cells that seamlessly integrate. Previously, Celadyne joined forces with the U.S. Army to demonstrate 50kW fuel cells onto some support vehicles.

Now, they have signed a $1.9M expansion contract as they transition into Phase II of their partnership. Phase II aims to build on these prior successes and further integrate advanced membranes into 50 kW fuel cells for support vehicle applications. The technology enhances fuel cell durability, efficiency, and compactness, aligning with the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, and Air Force's interests for improved operational capabilities.

"Coming off of the success from Phase I with the Air Force, we're excited to jump into the next chapter of this partnership," says Gary Ong, CEO & Founder at Celadyne Technologies. "Our new fuel cell technologies help improve operational capacity and flexibility in contested environments and for agile deployment. What we're doing is applying these technologies to both existing and new projects utilized by the U.S. Army, resulting in ground vehicles that utilize less hydrogen fuel to deliver the same payload, range, and performance. We're giving our troops the best tools possible, so that they can continue to do what they do, but better."

According to Army documents, the Army sees the fuel cell research conducted by the automotive industry as an emerging technology that, when properly matured for military use cases, may provide future benefits to its Warfighters.  Its investments in this technology development through the SBIR program shape how concepts for fuel cell use may develop over time.

Celadyne's commercialization strategy targets both military and civilian markets, with a phased approach focusing on proof of concept and an eventual scale-up for widespread adoption in various vehicle types and hydrogen production applications.

To learn more about Celadyne and its hydrogen solution technologies, please visit https://www.celadynetech.com/.

About Celadyne Technologies
Celadyne is an American technology company that provides hydrogen solutions to the energy industry. Celadyne works with fuel cell and utility companies to provide advanced technologies and materials that are capable of effectively converting hydrogen to usable energy. Its production and use of hydrogen is more efficiently used across heavy-duty industries such as energy, manufacturing, and transportation. To learn more, please visit https://www.celadynetech.com/.

Press Contact:
Kathy Osborne
607-434-2065
[email protected]

SOURCE Celadyne Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Celadyne Brings Durable Hydrogen Fuel Cells Into Heavy-Duty Markets Via DOE Funding

Today Celadyne, an innovative decarbonization and hydrogen solution company, announced its expansion into heavy-duty systems with durable hydrogen...
Celadyne Secures $4.5 Million to Accelerate Industrial Decarbonization with Durable Fuel Cells

Celadyne Secures $4.5 Million to Accelerate Industrial Decarbonization with Durable Fuel Cells

Today Celadyne, the decarbonization and hydrogen solution company, announced that they have raised $4.5M in seed investment funding. The round was...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics