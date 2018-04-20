Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Accounting Officer

Casey joined the company in January as vice president, finance and controller. In her expanded role, she will add global responsibility for SEC reporting, internal reporting, accounting, and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance.

"Benita has been a great addition to the team and is the natural choice for the position of chief accounting officer," said Chairman and CEO Mark Rohr. "As we congratulate Benita on her new role, we also celebrate Kevin Oliver who is expanding his experience with an assignment in Amsterdam. We deeply appreciate Kevin's work – including stepping in as interim CFO – and look forward to supporting his ongoing career growth at Celanese."

Immediately prior to joining the Company, Casey held the position of senior vice president internal audit with J.C. Penney Company and was vice president corporate audit with Dr Pepper Snapple Group from 2008 to 2014. She also held a number of positions of increasing responsibility over 18 years with the public accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers and during her tenure at PepsiCo. She holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Texas, Austin and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2017 net sales of $6.1 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.

All registered trademarks are owned by Celanese International Corporation or its affiliates.

