Celcom Axiata Malaysia Selects Informatica To Power Data-Driven Digital Transformation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom), Malaysia's largest private mobile service provider, has chosen Informatica to enhance Celcom's data governance program as the mobile operator aims to become the nation's most inspiring digital organization by 2022.

Informatica's enterprise data governance solution, powered by Informatica's CLAIRE metadata-driven AI engine, enables Celcom to automate the governance of millions of subscribers and service data that the organization has to deal with on a daily basis. This in turn allows Celcom to provide more accurate and trusted data across business and IT users, to foster greater collaboration, perform analytics and business-critical decision making, and in return provide greater experience and outcomes to its subscribers.

Celcom has been playing a key role on driving stronger digital advocacy in Malaysia, boosting its technological capability and innovations to accelerate digital adoption within the digital ecosystem. Celcom will also meet the compliance requirements set by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), with regulatory reporting expected to be significantly reduced from approximately 150 manhours to approximately five manhours through the automation and governance tool.

Datuk Kamal Khalid, Chief Corporate & Transformation Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said, "Celcom has a clear focus on driving operational excellence and growth through innovation, digitalization and new business areas. As we place great importance on acquiring high-quality and trusted data in our digital transformation journey, our collaboration with Informatica will ensure the delivery of the highest standard of service experience to our customers."

Tony Frey, Vice President & General Manager, Informatica Asia Pacific & Japan commented, "In this unprecedented time, data has become even more valuable for businesses to carve a niche for themselves in the accelerated digital economy and be prepared for the post-pandemic future. We are pleased to be the chosen strategic partner for Celcom's data governance project to ensure only trusted data is optimized for delivering positive outcomes for Celcom and its customers."

About Informatica

Informatica, an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. For more information, visit us at www.informatica.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Celcom Axiata Berhad

Celcom is Malaysia's first and largest private mobile network operator, with almost 14 million users on its 2G, 3G and 4G LTE+ networks, covering over 98% of the population. Established in 1988, Celcom is now moving towards integrated multi-access, multimedia services and Internet of Things solutions, in line with evolving technologies and consumer behaviour in Malaysia. A culture that places the customer first is reflected in our award-winning customer service, products, and other corporate accolades at a regional level. Celcom is part of Axiata Group Berhad, one of the region's largest telecommunications groups actively driving digital transformation across a footprint of 10 markets in ASEAN and South Asia. For more information on Celcom, log on to www.celcom.com.my

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future. See https://www.informatica.com/trademarks.html for a list of Informatica trademarks.

