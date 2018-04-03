Celeb Luxury Awarded At Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna Event

The aim of the Cosmoprof Awards is to acknowledge the most outstanding beauty product formulation and finished products. 582 entries were received and 26 international jurors – experts from the sector and international opinion leaders, selected the winners. Winners awarded were based on: Innovation, Marketability, Marketing Impact, Capacity of Brand Building, Promotion and Cultivating Relationships, Social Media Impact, Innovative and Outstanding Online Presence.





Celeb Luxury products consist of Colorwash with Colorposit Technology. Adds color while cleansing – extends color and stops visible washout and fade. Colorwash is the first patented color that works as a shampoo instantly! This technology is unlike any other in the industry.

Available for two types of users – Gem Lites Colorwash for those wanting more traditional, brilliant colors, comes in four blonde, three red and three brown shades. Viral Colorwash has seven vivid bold and three pastel color tones (the fastest growing segment in haircare today). The biggest complaint with all haircolor is they fade so fast!

That's why so many people are obsessed with our products. They solve that problem!

Colorwash empowers hairdressers and consumers alike to Create. Boost and Maintain their own unique haircolor at home and between salon color services. This is a global haircolor industry first!

As exciting as Colorwash is, we've taken it one step further by adding to our mix another breakthrough technological product. Viral Hybrid Colorditioner with BondFix – the first conditioner & color with built-in bond rebuilder. It provides continuous bond strengthening for bleached, lightened or fragile hair. It protects against dry hair and prevents damage while stopping color from visible washout and fade.

Our focus as a company is to create the most efficacious, disruptive and creative products that people love and can't live without. We are rapidly building that emotional connection and creating demand by constantly spotlighting the work of hairdressers from around the world on our social media pages, making them, and featured beauty influencers, "the new celebs" today. This authentic interaction not only cultivates a sense of community, it inspires creativity and builds trust with our company and our brands.

Viral brand is about expressing personality through vivid color and getting noticed as a person, then going viral. Gem Lites users identify with beautiful, natural organic gems and their colors, with facets that replicate and reflect the multiple tones in hair, just like a gem.

The visionary behind the brand is Leland Hirsch, thought leader, creative authority on haircolor and CEO of Celeb Luxury. Leland was the creator of the original Artec color depositing shampoos and CEO of Artec Systems Group, which was sold to L'Oréal. Leland's affinity for art and creativity continues to be the passion that fuels his love of beauty and his vision for what will become the re-modernization and future of haircolor. A year ago, he seized the opportunity to fill a void in the industry, introducing Celeb Luxury, Viral and Gem Lites, unprecedented global color maintenance products in fashion and intense primary, secondary and traditional haircolors that are so modern today.

Since launching, Celeb Luxury is in 1,500+ professional stores and 3,000+ salons across the US, Canada, Guatemala, UK, Spain, South Africa, Malta, Italy, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland.

For more information on Celeb Luxury contact globalmedia@celebluxury.com or call 954.763.0333

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @celebluxury, #celebluxury, #gemlitescolorwash, #viralcolorwash, #viralcolorditioner and visit www.celebluxury.com for more information, product education and to find a salon nearest you.

Health and Safety are important to us. We use only DIRECT DYES that are FDA and EU SAFETY compliant. All Celeb Luxury products are 100% Vegan. Gluten-Free. Sulfate-Free. PPD-Free. Ammonia-Free. Peroxide-Free. Sodium Chloride-Free, Cruelty-Free. No Animal Testing.

