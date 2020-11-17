Celeb Trainer Ramona Braganza & Rebellious Infusions Are Asking You To “Celebrate Your Rebellious”

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebellious Beverage Company announced today a nationwide contest in partnership with global fitness expert and celebrity trainer, Ramona Braganza , to request North America's most inspirational stories on how they "celebrate their rebellious" and have triumphed over this tough year. The six-week contest encourages entrants to put a positive spin on the word rebellious and what it has traditionally meant. Rebellious in 2020 now means your ability to resist the odds that this trying year has dealt us.

The "Celebrate Your Rebellious" contest will be announced by video on Ramona's Instagram and Facebook feeds on November 17th, where she'll share her positive personal story of how she has celebrated her "rebellious" by conquering her own 2020 challenges. She and Rebellious Infusions will ask participants to share their inspiring stories on Instagram and at the end of this six-week contest, one lucky winner will be selected randomly to win an 8-week customized training session led by Ramona ($8,000 value). The contest will run through December 29, 2020.

"At Rebellious, we believe that everyone should infuse more function, smash the status quo, rebel from the boring. Rebellious Infusions delivers a functional beverage with a high level of naturally occurring antioxidants to help boost your immune system, while you hydrate." says Rebellious CEO, Doug DuMars. "We're thrilled to partner with Ramona who embodies who we are at Rebellious and what we want to encourage and inspire everyone to be. Our hope is that this campaign encourages everyone to rethink 2020, embrace and inspire others on how they've 'celebrated their rebellious' in a positive way and look to a better year ahead."

"I'm thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of this inspiring program and to partner with a brand like Rebellious. It's been a tough year for all, myself included, and what better way than to end the year celebrating the good that still exists in spite of it all." says Ramona. "Rebellious Infusions are a great, easy option to help stay hydrated while getting the antioxidants your body needs at the same time when immune support is most needed."

Rebellious Infusions are a simple, delicious way to boost your immune system by transforming your water with their natural, healthy, antioxidant rich, five-ingredient infusion blend, 100% plant-based, USDA organic ingredients. These flavorful products are made with zero sugar and zero calories and contain up to 300mg of antioxidants with unmatched taste, made for ice water but can be enjoyed hot or in food. Rebellious Infusions are customizable and portable for on-the-go.

Rebellious Infusions are available for purchase in 12- or 24-packs and variety packs on drinkrebellious.com and Amazon . The distinct, extensive line of flavors include: Strawberry Kiwi, Peach, Blood Orange, Lemon, Mint, Sangria, Wildberry, Pure Energy Tenacious, Pure Energy Marvelous, and Pure Energy Courageous. All Rebellious brand products live up to a clean ingredient commitment to be organic, antioxidant-filled and to never contain anything artificial—a rarity among beverages.

For more information on Rebellious visit drinkrebellious.com and @drinkrebellious on Instagram and Facebook . For more information on Ramona, visit ramonabraganza.com and follow @ramonabraganza on Instagram , Facebook .

About Drink Rebellious

The Rebellious Beverage Company was created in 2018 and is the brainchild of former PepsiCo and Kraft Foods industry veteran, Doug DuMars, CEO, and Joe O'Connor, CFO. The company created Rebellious Infusions, a line of convenient, enticing, 100% plant-based, antioxidant-filled, liquid enhancers aimed to amp up hydration habits in an easy, delicious way. The products are high-quality, USDA organic, infusion liquid products and come in a variety of distinct signature flavors: Strawberry Kiwi, Peach, Blood Orange, Lemon, Mint, Sangria, Wildberry, Pure Energy Tenacious, Pure Energy Marvelous, and Pure Energy Courageous. Each liquid packet is loaded with up to 300mg of naturally occurring antioxidants—30–50x more antioxidants than the average ready-to-drink tea. All Infusions have zero sugars and zero calories. Rebellious Infusions come in portable liquid packets small enough to stick in your pocket or purse and are perfect for at-home or on-the-go. For more information on Rebellious visit drinkrebellious.com and follow @drinkrebellious on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Ramona Braganza

Ramona Braganza is a global fitness expert and celebrity trainer. Ramona is best known for sculpting the bodies of Hollywood actresses like Jessica Alba, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway, to name a few. For more information on Ramona, visit ramonabraganza.com and follow @ramonabraganza on Instagram , Facebook .

