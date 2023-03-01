Celebrate 4/20 in Jamaica

GanjaVacations offering $150 off a couple's booking

OAK PARK, Ill., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ganja Vacations , a cannabis travel services platform has announced a special offer for cannabis enthusiasts enchanted by the idea of celebrating this year's 4/20 holiday at a ganja friendly resort in Jamaica.

Gathering the harvest at HotBox, Jamaica

GanjaVacations is offering a discount of $150 on any couple's booking with the coupon code 042023. This discount can be applied to any of the vacation packages featured on the GanjaVacations website – all of which facilitate access to Jamaica's famous strains plus grow tours and other ganja related activities. A few of the resorts listed on the platform are also offering their own 4/20 specials. Founder and CEO, Norman L. Lawrence, Jr. says that "because we know that some people are likely to experience difficulty choosing from the many vacation packages on our platform, we will have agents standing by to help. We encourage all interested parties to call (888-524-2652) or email [email protected] for one-on-one assistance."

Let's check this off your bucket list

4/20 is a special day for many cannabis consumers. A day to celebrate the plant and their special relationship with it. Is there a more meaningful or memorable way to do this than at a cannabis friendly resort in Jamaica? The capital of weed. Most of the ganja vacation experiences start right off the plane with a trip to a dispensary just minutes from the airport followed, of course, by several high holy days at a boutique resort on the beach or perhaps high up in the mountains. There's something for everyone.

Can't get away by 4/20? No worries, man!

It's likely that some interested ganja enthusiasts may not be able to get away by 4/20 but that is not a problem. CEO Norman Lawrence suggests that they "book now, take advantage of the 4/20 discount and travel when their schedule permits." After all, the date doesn't really matter, does it? Every day with weed is a celebration. Especially if you are in Jamaica.

About GanjaVacations

GanjaVacations is a cannabis travel services company offering very affordable ganja vacation experiences in Jamaica, its first destination. We connect cannabis enthusiasts across the globe with ganja friendly resorts, exclusive 420 vacation deals, local dispensaries, wellness facilities and other ganja related vacation resources.

Contact:

Larry Leo

[email protected]

(888) 524-2652

