Celebrate 4/20 with Indicaloud Delta 8 Products

MILWAUKEE, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This 4/20, cannabis connoisseurs can celebrate the holiday with Indicaloud, high-quality, lab-tested Delta 8 products available for purchase in-store and online in states where Delta 8 is currently legal. Derived from U.S. grown hemp and tested to the highest standards, Indicaloud's delta 8 products deliver an uplifting and relaxing effect with a clear and clean feeling.

Customers can enjoy a range of Delta 8 edibles and Delta 8 THC infused products like Delta 8 milk chocolate squares and butter cream caramels, watermelon and berry flavored Delta 8 gummies, and strawberry and grapefruit Delta 8 vape pens. Fans of a more traditional 4/20 celebration can also unwind with Delta 8 THC infused flower or Indicaloud's new king-size kief pre-roll. The full selection of products can be found here.

What is Delta 8? Delta 8 THC is a cannabinoid derived from hemp plants that provides similar effects as traditional cannabis, such as stimulating appetite and reducing pain and anxiety, without the added feeling of paranoia that some THC users experience from traditional cannabis. The popular cannabinoid was legalized after the passage of the Farm Bill of 2018 and is currently legal in 39 states.

"CBD and Delta 9 THC are not the only cannabinoid options available," said Eric Recker, Executive Vice President of Indicaloud. "Fans of cannabis and hemp are actively looking for new ways they can benefit from the plant and they are embracing Delta 8. For people looking for a clearer high, we hope they are able to enjoy Indicaloud Delta 8 this 4/20."

About Indicaloud

Indicaloud develops high-quality, compliant, and consistent Delta 8 products. Its premium hemp combined with superior ingredients delivers an unmatched experience for those looking to get their head in the clouds without the fog.

