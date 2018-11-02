Celebrate a full year of unique offerings with Biltmore's special events

Early in the year, A Vanderbilt House Party: The Gilded Age , opens Feb. 8, with fashions created by Oscar-winning designer John Bright. Bright won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for "A Room with a View" in 1986, and also created the costumes for PBS' wildly popular "Downton Abbey." The fashions on display at Biltmore are clothing reproductions inspired by the wardrobes of George and Edith Vanderbilt, and their friends and family, during the time they lived in Biltmore House. Guests will move through the house listening to stories shared via a new audio tour with 360-degree sound techniques. Narrated by a butler, the stories recount the leisurely days and glamorous evenings the Vanderbilts and their guests enjoyed.

Biltmore Gardens Railway brings large-scale model railroads and handmade buildings to two locations on the estate—the Conservatory and Antler Hill Village & Winery. Running May 24 – Sept. 29, the exhibition features replica structures fashioned from natural materials by artists, craftspeople, and gardeners, creating an enchanting display amid the estate's celebrated landscape. In the Conservatory, notable replicas include Biltmore House and the Cathedral of All Souls in Biltmore Village. Nearly 800 feet of track will carry G-scale locomotives and railcars around the replicas, traversing bridges and trestles on varied levels in multiple rooms and weaving through the estate's renowned collection of exotic botanicals. The display in Antler Hill Village & Winery showcases the travels of George Vanderbilt, Biltmore's founder. Model trains will travel amid international landmarks including the Eiffel Tower in Paris and London's Tower Bridge.

Two new experience have been added to Biltmore's slate of guided outdoor activities. Guests may discover the ancient art of falconry on estate grounds. Learn how to handle a trained hawk or falcon, then experience the thrill of a raptor flying to and landing upon your gloved hand. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to interact with majestic birds of prey. Guests can also ride the remote trails and roads of the estate on Outrider USA electric trikes during the Outrider USA Adventure Tour. The three-wheeled electric recumbent tricycles can reach speeds of 20 mph.

Winter at Biltmore – Jan. 7 through March 31, 2019

In the early months of the year, Biltmore offers a peaceful retreat following the hectic pace of the holidays. Winter specials include lowest admission of the year.

A Vanderbilt House Party: The Gilded Age – Feb. 8 through May 27, 2019

Biltmore House becomes the scene of a festive celebration hosted by George and Edith Vanderbilt in a new exhibition, A Vanderbilt House Party: The Gilded Age. Sourced from information gleaned from letters, photographs and documents in the Vanderbilt archives, this experience will put today's visitors into the action of the time when the Vanderbilts entertained family and friends for extended visits to Biltmore House. The Vanderbilts' clothing, re-created by Academy Award-winning costumier John Bright, will be featured along with a new audio-guided tour (free with all online ticket purchases) that uses innovative 360-degree sound techniques, to draw listeners into the preparations for a celebration in Biltmore House.

Biltmore Blooms – April 1 through May 23, 2019

Biltmore's gardens, designed by renowned landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, come to life with immense floral displays featuring thousands and thousands of tulips across the estate.

Easter Egg Hunt – April 21, 2019

The Easter Rabbit makes his annual appearance on Biltmore's Front Lawn on Easter Sunday. Highlighting the day are the grand Easter Egg Hunts. Children 9 and younger may attend the hunt for free when accompanied by an estate pass holder or a ticketed adult.

Biltmore Gardens Railway – May 24 through Sept. 29, 2019

Biltmore's Conservatory and Antler Hill Village & Winery will be the sites of Biltmore Gardens Railway, a botanical model train display featuring replicas of the estate's structures. These will include miniature constructions of Biltmore House, the Lodge Gate, and even a small version of the Conservatory itself. These handcrafted structures will be created from natural elements such as leaves, bark and twigs, much of which has been collected from estate grounds. With hundreds of feet of track, the trains will traverse rail lines at different eye levels.

23rd annual Biltmore Summer Concert Series – Select dates

Biltmore House and the Blue Ridge Mountains serve as backdrop for musical experiences during Biltmore's annual concert series. Concerts take place on the South Terrace of Biltmore House. The concert line-up will be announced in spring 2019.

45th annual Christmas at Biltmore – Nov. 8, 2019, through Jan. 5, 2020

Holidays arrive at America's largest home in style. More than a century ago, George Vanderbilt chose the holiday season as the time to unveil his new home to family and friends. This year's Christmas at Biltmore promises another extravagant celebration, complete with dozens of Christmas trees, miles of ribbon, garland and lights. Festive menus in estate restaurants and holiday wine tastings make for a memorable visit.

36th annual Candlelight Evenings at Biltmore – Nov. 8, 2019, through Jan. 4, 2020

Candlelight, firelight and live music bring holiday warmth to Biltmore House's extravagant holiday décor during these nighttime tours. Candlelight Christmas Evenings include a self-guided candlelight tour of Biltmore House, next-day visit to the gardens, Antler Hill Village and Biltmore Winery. Evening guests can also take advantage of Antler Hill Village & Winery to enjoy free wine tastings. Advanced reservations are required for evening visits.

