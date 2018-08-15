Celebrate AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day In Raleigh This September

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club® (AKC®) invites you to celebrate the human-canine bond at the 16th annual flagship AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day in Raleigh this September. Owning a dog has endless pleasures and rewards, but it's important to know what kind of commitment a canine companion requires.

Each September, the AKC hosts AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Days to educate first-time dog owners about the responsibilities of dog ownership and help current owners enhance their relationships with their pets. This year, AKC's event will take place from 10am-3pm on September 8th in Raleigh, NC at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds. Admission is free to the public!

"Every dog deserves a respectful, loyal and reliable owner," said AKC Spokesperson Penny Leigh. "AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day shines a light on the dedication and commitment it takes to own a happy, healthy dog. The event will be filled with various fun and educational activities to help attendees make well-informed decisions when purchasing a dog or caring for one they already own."

Activities at the 2018 AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day include:

Discounted $10 microchipping by Wake County Animal Care, Control & Adoption. This includes lifetime enrollment in AKC Reunite's national recovery service. A microchip is a permanent solution to identify a pet and help reunite it with its owner if it's lost or stolen.

microchipping by Wake County Animal Care, Control & Adoption. This includes lifetime enrollment in AKC Reunite's national recovery service. A microchip is a permanent solution to identify a pet and help reunite it with its owner if it's lost or stolen. AKC Canine Good Citizen ® and Canine Good Citizen Advanced testing. This 10-step test certifies that dogs are well-mannered members of the community. Trick Dog testing will also be available. These tests will be open to the public for just $5 each.

and Canine Good Citizen Advanced testing. This 10-step test certifies that dogs are well-mannered members of the community. Trick Dog testing will also be available. These tests will be open to the public for just each. Action packed dog demonstrations including Scent Work, Disc Dog, Flyball and more.

Family-friendly activities like games, face painting and raffles, among others.

An opportunity to try a beginning Agility course and get advice from trainers at AKC's My Dog Can Do That! – Just $5

– Just Reduced fees to enroll a mixed-breed dog in AKC Canine Partners: $20 , a 57% discount. This is good for the life of the dog.

Attendees will also have a chance to meet various dog breeds that will be on hand for AKC Meet the Breeds as well as speak one-on-one with experienced breeders, owners, handlers and trainers that are active in AKC events, clubs, and rescue groups.

Other free activities and giveaways include goodie bags for the first 500 families, police K-9 demonstrations, breed parades and more.

AKC Pet Insurance, administered by PetPartners, Inc., returns this year as the presenting sponsor of AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Days. AKC Pet Insurance is committed to responsible dog ownership and proudly works with the American Kennel Club to promote canine health and well-being. They will highlight the importance of pet insurance and the many ways it helps keep our canine companions happy and healthy. Activities at the AKC Pet Insurance booth include a canine photo booth, a ball pit for kids and more. AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day is also sponsored by Motel 6, the first national pet friendly chain, welcoming pets since 1962.

2018 AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day Snapshot



Saturday, September 8th, 2018



Free admission – 10:00 am to 3:00 pm



North Carolina State Fairgrounds



Holshouser Building



1025 Blue Ridge Blvd. Raleigh, NC 27607

Learn more at www.akc.org/rdod.



Email NCRDODay@akc.org for more information.

About the American Kennel Club



Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.





AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @AmericanKennelClub, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers

SOURCE American Kennel Club

Related Links

http://www.akc.org

