Celebrate AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day In Raleigh This September

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club® (AKC®) invites you to celebrate the human-canine bond this September 28th in Raleigh, NC at the 17th annual flagship AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day, sponsored by AKC Pet Insurance. Owning a dog has endless pleasures and rewards, but it's important to be aware of the responsibilities that come along with it.

Each September, the AKC hosts AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day to educate first-time dog owners about the responsibilities of dog ownership and help current owners enhance their relationships with their pets. This year, AKC's event will take place from 10am-2pm on September 28th in Raleigh, NC at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds. Admission is free to the public!

"AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day focuses on the dedication and commitment it takes to own a happy, healthy dog," said AKC Spokesperson Penny Leigh. "The day will be filled with many fun and educational activities to help attendees make an informed decision when acquiring a dog or caring for an existing pet."

Activities at the 2019 AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day include:

Discounted $10 microchipping by Wake County Animal Care, Control & Adoption. This includes lifetime enrollment in AKC Reunite's national recovery service. A microchip is a permanent solution to identify a pet and help reunite it with its owner if it's lost or stolen.

microchipping by Wake County Animal Care, Control & Adoption. This includes lifetime enrollment in AKC Reunite's national recovery service. A microchip is a permanent solution to identify a pet and help reunite it with its owner if it's lost or stolen. AKC Canine Good Citizen ® and Canine Good Citizen Advanced testing. This 10-step test certifies that dogs are well-mannered members of the community. Trick Dog testing will also be available. These tests will be open to the public for just $5 each.

and Canine Good Citizen Advanced testing. This 10-step test certifies that dogs are well-mannered members of the community. Trick Dog testing will also be available. These tests will be open to the public for just each. Action packed dog demonstrations including Agility, Herding, Flyball and more.

Family-friendly activities like games, face painting and raffles, among others.

An opportunity to try a beginning Agility course and get advice from trainers at AKC's My Dog Can Do That! – Just $5

– Just Visit the Doggie Photo Booth to get a free professional photograph taken of your dog courtesy AKC Pet Insurance.

Join in on a fit walk around the fairgrounds with your dog and earn an AKC FIT DOG medal.

Reduced fees to enroll a mixed-breed dog in AKC Canine Partners: $20 , a 57% discount. This is good for the life of the dog.

Attendees will also have a chance to meet various dog breeds that will be on hand for AKC Meet the Breeds as well as speak one-on-one with experienced breeders, owners, handlers and trainers that are active in AKC events, clubs, and rescue groups.

Other free activities and giveaways include goodie bags for the first 500 families, police K-9 demonstrations, breed parades and more.

AKC Pet Insurance returns this year as the presenting sponsor of AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Days. AKC Pet Insurance is committed to responsible dog ownership and proudly works with the American Kennel Club to promote canine health and well-being. They will highlight the importance of pet insurance and the many ways it helps keep our canine companions happy and healthy. Activities at the AKC Pet Insurance booth include a canine photo booth, a ball pit for kids and more.

AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day is also sponsored in part by Motel 6, the first national pet friendly chain, welcoming pets since 1962. A special thanks to Whitebridge Pet Brands for their generous donation as well.

2019 AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day Snapshot

Saturday, September 28th, 2018

Free admission – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

North Carolina State Fairgrounds

Holshouser Building

1025 Blue Ridge Rd. Raleigh, NC 27607

Learn more at www.akc.org/rdod.

Email NCRDODay@akc.org for more information.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.



