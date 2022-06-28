CELEBRATE AMERICA THIS 4TH OF JULY AND CRAZY AARON'S AS IT MARKS A MILESTONE, 100 U.S. JOBS CREATED Tweet this

In addition to creating more U.S. based jobs, manufacturing in the USA allows for more inspection and quality controls. Muderick adds, "Since our Thinking Putty is meant for people to touch and feel, it's imperative that it is safe and manufactured using only the highest quality ingredients. There is no better place to guarantee this standard than in the U.S.A."

Thinking Putty® is a high-quality, silicone-based putty that is safe, nontoxic and will never dry out. In addition to being a fun toy for kids, Thinking Putty is perfect for people of all ages combatting stress and anxiety, as it provides a fun, tactile sensory experience that can help to ease anxiety, and even change our mood.

Muderick concludes, "We are looking forward to continuing to grow the Crazy Aaron's family and continue to create innovative and safe products for all."

About Crazy Aaron's:

A world leader and innovative company in creative play, Crazy Aaron's has been making genuine Thinking Putty® since 1998. Founder, Crazy Aaron, has continued to trailblaze within the toy industry by establishing new product lines and brands to inspire curiosity and wonder to people of all ages! All Crazy Aaron's products are made with safe, nontoxic, top-quality materials and ingredients right on Main Street, USA in Norristown, PA.

To learn more visit www.crazyaarons.com or follow us on social media @thinkingputty and @landofdough.

