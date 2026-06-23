Celebrate America's 250th Birthday with Even More Affordable(SM) Fourth of July Deals from Natural Grocers®

Save up to 43% on Fourth of July favorites at Natural Grocers® June 26-July 3. Post this

June 26–July 3: Whether you're firing up the grill, packing a picnic basket or heading out for a long holiday weekend, Natural Grocers has summer essentials at exceptional values. From backyard barbecues and festive gatherings to outdoor adventures, {N}power members can find great deals on seasonal staples, crowd-pleasing snacks and refreshing warm-weather favorites.

Build the ultimate Fourth of July cookout with savings on Thousand Hills TM 80/20 Grass-Fed Ground Beef ($7.99/16 oz) and Pederson's Natural Farms TM Old-World Pork Kielbasa ($5.79/14 oz).

80/20 Grass-Fed Ground Beef ($7.99/16 oz) and Pederson's Natural Farms Old-World Pork Kielbasa ($5.79/14 oz). Crunch into summer with Zack's Mighty ® Organic Tortilla Chips ($3.25/7.5 oz). Certified organic, gluten-free and non-GMO, each batch of Zack's is crafted with 100% organic avocado oil and regenerative corn.

Organic Tortilla Chips ($3.25/7.5 oz). Certified organic, gluten-free and non-GMO, each batch of Zack's is crafted with 100% organic avocado oil and regenerative corn. Spice up your spread with Frontera ® Salsas ($3.25/16 oz). Made in small batches with authentic chiles like jalapeño, habanero, and guajillo, these flavorful salsas bring bold taste and just the right amount of heat to your backyard barbecue.

Salsas ($3.25/16 oz). Made in small batches with authentic chiles like jalapeño, habanero, and guajillo, these flavorful salsas bring bold taste and just the right amount of heat to your backyard barbecue. Cool off with Yachak Organic Yerba Mate Energy Drinks ($18.49/12 pk or $1.79 each). Crafted with organic yerba mate, a natural source of caffeine, these refreshing drinks are the perfect companion for long summer days and Fourth of July festivities.

MORE {N}POWER MEMBER PERKS

Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free member rewards program, will have access to additional rewards and savings including:

June 26–July 3: {N}power members will enjoy 10% off their entire alcohol purchase, at select stores where alcohol is sold. [ii]

{N}power members will enjoy 10% off their entire alcohol purchase, at select stores where alcohol is sold. June 26–July 3: $5 off $25 on organic produce for all registered {N}power members (click to load from app or associated membership email, limit one per transaction). [iii]

$5 off $25 on organic produce for all registered {N}power members (click to load from app or associated membership email, limit one per transaction). Summer Natural Grocers good4u ® Meal Deals: {N}power members can feed up to four people for under $15 with a Natural Grocers good4u Grilled Chicken and Veggies Meal Deal, featuring Mary's ® Non-GMO Whole Chicken and 100% certified organic yellow squash, zucchini and red onions. [iv] Visit naturalgrocers.com/mealdeals for current meal deal offerings, ending September 30.

{N}power members can feed up to four people for under $15 with a Natural Grocers good4u Grilled Chicken and Veggies Meal Deal, featuring Mary's Non-GMO Whole Chicken and 100% certified organic yellow squash, zucchini and red onions. Visit naturalgrocers.com/mealdeals for current meal deal offerings, ending September 30. July 1–31: {N}power members can take part in the coolest "Spend and Win" sweepstakes of the year: {N}power members who spend $50 or more will get an automatic entry to win a Natural Grocers® branded cooler bag and drinks (a $50 value/one winner per store). One grand prize winner will win a trip to Glacier National Park (a $2,500 value).[v]

Not an {N}power member? Not a problem! Signing up is quick, easy and free. Customers who join will receive a $2 reward off their next purchase, plus over $12 in coupons, the first month: www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.[vi]

FRESH, FLAVORFUL FOURTH OF JULY RECIPES

From Grilled Watermelon with savory toppings to refreshing mocktails and patriotic desserts, we have everything you need to make your Independence Day celebration unforgettable. Explore healthy and flavorful recipes for a star-spangled feast!

MORE SUMMER SAVINGS WITH NATURAL GROCERS

Through July 25, {N}power members can enjoy additional summer savings, throughout the store, with Natural Grocers' good4u Health Hotline® sales.[vii] Looking ahead, all customers are invited to the company's third annual Summer Savings Event, July 16–18 at all Natural Grocers locations. During the three-day celebration, the first 100 customers at each store on July 16 will receive a mystery discount coupon, shoppers can enjoy free hydration samples on July 17 (while supplies last), and families can participate in the popular Splash Buddy Scavenger Hunt on July 18.[viii] {N}power members will also have access to exclusive discounts on select items throughout the event.[ix] Learn more in stores or visit naturalgrocers.com.

FOLLOW, DOWNLOAD & SUBSCRIBE

Stay connected with Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube for the latest and greatest. Customers can also:

Download the Natural Grocers App to unlock access to {N}power rewards, digital coupons and more.

Subscribe to the good4u Health Hotline for more recipes, educational articles and sale highlights.

Click here for a complimentary media kit from Natural Grocers.

Contact [email protected] for all media inquiries.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 172 stores in 22 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offers are available only to {N}power members from 6/26/2026 through 7/3/2026 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.



[ii] Must be 21 or older for alcohol purchases. Alcohol products not offered at all store locations. See store for details. Please drink responsibly. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. This offer has been pre-loaded to {N}power accounts. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.



[iii] Offer only available to registered {N}power members, 6/26/2026 through 7/3/2026. Must present phone number associated with member account at checkout to accumulate towards $25 requirement in one transaction. Customers must click-to-load offer before shopping. $5 discount will be applied to the product's regular, non-discounted price. Valid for in-store customer purchases only; be sure to present phone number at checkout to redeem discount.



[iv] This offer is available only to registered {N}power members. Must enter phone number associated with {N}power account at checkout to redeem. This offer ends September 30, 2026 and is redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Pricing subject to change without notice. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors.



[v] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents, 18 years or older, of the following states: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, WI, and WY. Must be an {N}power member to enter. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 7/1/2026 and ends on 7/31/2026. Winner will receive a $50 gift card, equal to approximately the value of one cooler bag and drinks. Grand prize winner will receive a trip to Glacier National Park or $2,500 in cash, at sponsor's sole discretion. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.



[vi] Coupons will be emailed to email address provided upon signup and must be loaded from the email or the Natural Grocers mobile app. $2 offer will be autoloaded to {N}power account. {N}power offers available to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/terms. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy.



[vii] Unless otherwise noted, offers are available only from 6/26/26 to 7/25/26 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Unless otherwise noted, all discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash, and cannot be combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. {N}power® offers are available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.



[viii] NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING. Contest starts on 7/18/2026 at 11:00 a.m. local time, and ends when all prizes have been awarded, or at the close of business on 7/18/26, whichever is first to occur. Thirty total splash buddies will be awarded. Of these, nine will include a card redeemable in store for a $10 Natural Grocers Gift Card, and one will include a card redeemable in store for a $50 Natural Grocers Git Card. Such redemptions must occur on 7/18/2026. Children under age 18 are permitted to assist in locating a prize, but only eligible entrants, 18 years of age or older, are eligible to receive a prize. Limit one prize per winner. Crew and members of their households are not eligible. Void where prohibited by law. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. Natural Grocers



[ix] Off­ers are available only to {N}power members from 7/16/2026 through 7/18/2026 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores and cannot be combined with other off­ers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.