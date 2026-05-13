Celebrate America's Birthday This Summer at Hershey's Chocolate World with a New Tour Ride Refresh, Bonus Bundle and Seasonal Treats

Home of the Great American Chocolate Bar, Hershey's Chocolate World brings the milestone to life with all new experiences, nostalgic flavors, and twists on beloved traditions all summer long.

HERSHEY, Pa., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. celebrates its 250th birthday and a summer packed with can't-miss moments, Hershey's Chocolate World, home of the Great American Chocolate Bar, is getting in on the fun in the sweetest way. This season brings all-new experiences, including the first new trolley in over 20 years, a nostalgic refresh of the beloved FREE Chocolate Tour Ride, plus new treats and a can't-miss Summer Bonus Bundle.

Family enjoys summer at Hershey’s Chocolate World. Hershey’s Chocolate World’s free Chocolate Tour Ride, now refreshed in celebration of the birthplace of American Milk Chocolate. Hershey’s Chocolate World’s refreshed, family-friendly trolley ride rings its bell for the first time in 20 years.

Conveniently located within driving distance of major global soccer host cities like New York/New Jersey and Philadelphia (and just a short trip from Washington, D.C.), Hershey's Chocolate World offers the perfect pit stop for your family to reconnect, create lasting memories - and leave with a treat or two.

Whether you're planning around America's 250th birthday festivities or catching global soccer matches nearby, guests can experience classic Hershey's favorites with an Americana twist to match the moment.

"Hershey's Chocolate World has been a must-stop on the ultimate American road trip for decades," said Laura Renaud, Senior Marketing Manager at The Hershey Company. "This summer, we're giving families even more reasons to pull over and stay awhile at the Home of The Great American Chocolate Bar—with a revamped Americana Tour Ride, our first new Summer Family Trolley in more than 20 years, and a new bonus bundle that makes it easier than ever to experience it all for less. It's the same nostalgic magic families love, now with new adventures and even more chocolate."

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What's new this summer at Hershey Chocolate World?

A: Hershey's Chocolate World is ringing in summer by unveiling a new trolley and offering special ways to celebrate America's 250th birthday:

Hershey's Great American Chocolate Bar Tour Ride| May 22 – September 7 | PA only | In celebration of America's 250 th birthday, the classic, free Chocolate Tour Ride is getting an Americana summer overlay from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The refreshed experience features a reimagined version of the original " Hershey's Great American Chocolate Bar" theme song, along with Americana-inspired touches like updated décor in the Barnyard scene, bringing a nostalgic twist while honoring everything guests love about this beloved tradition.

In celebration of America's 250 birthday, the classic, free Chocolate Tour Ride is getting an Americana summer overlay from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The refreshed experience features a reimagined version of the original " Great American Chocolate Bar" theme song, along with Americana-inspired touches like updated décor in the Barnyard scene, bringing a nostalgic twist while honoring everything guests love about this beloved tradition. Summer Family Trolley| Now – Labor Day | PA only | Ringing its bell for the first time in 20 years, this refreshed, family-friendly trolley ride returns with fully upgraded mechanics. Hop aboard for a journey through Hershey, where storytelling brings Milton Hershey's story to life with memorable characters, sweet treats, and a lively sing-along along the way.

Ringing its bell for the first time in 20 years, this refreshed, family-friendly trolley ride returns with fully upgraded mechanics. Hop aboard for a journey through Hershey, where storytelling brings Milton Hershey's story to life with memorable characters, sweet treats, and a lively sing-along along the way. Bells Across PA | PA only | In celebration of America's 250th birthday, Hershey's Chocolate World will host a custom Liberty Bell as part of America250 PA's statewide Bells Across PA program. The design highlights Dauphin County's rich heritage, tourism, and agricultural roots, telling a sweet story of the region's legacy. The bell will be on display at Hershey's Chocolate World through December 2026.

In celebration of America's 250th birthday, will host a custom Liberty Bell as part of America250 PA's statewide program. The design highlights Dauphin County's rich heritage, tourism, and agricultural roots, telling a sweet story of the region's legacy. The bell will be on display at through December 2026. Breakfast with Hersh and Friends | June 20, 21, 27, & 28 from 7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.| PA only: Breakfast with Hersh and Friends is a new, family-friendly experience debuting this summer, featuring the first and only time all seven beloved characters will be together. Guests can start their day with Hersh, The Great American Chocolate Bar, alongside favorites like Reese, Kiss, Twizz, JOLLY RANCHER, ICE BREAKER, and KIT KAT®. The morning is packed with fun, including a hot breakfast buffet, a lively character parade, a DJ-led dance party, and a HERSHEY'S KISSES scavenger hunt, plus photo opportunities and a chance to explore the Amazing Candy Machine. Guests will also enjoy exclusive pre-opening shopping time with a 20% off coupon and complimentary shopping bag check for the day. Tickets are $39.95 for adults and $25.95 for children.

Q: When does the Summer Bonus Bundle go live and when is it valid?

A: The Summer Bonus Bundle is available now for purchase and can be redeemed on visits from 6/1-6/28.

Q: What's included in the Summer Bonus Bundle and how much does it cost?

A: Guests can save over 30% with the Summer Bonus Bundle. For $49.95 per person, the bundle includes:

Create Your Own Candy Bar

Hershey's Great Candy Expedition

Hershey's Unwrapped

One sweet treat voucher for any item

Q: What new treats are being offered this summer?

A: Hershey's Chocolate World is offering campfire staples like s'mores and BBQ classics, along with delicious summer treats you can only get at the attraction.

Hershey's S'mores Pie (PA): House-made chocolate ganache in a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream, mini marshmallows, graham crumbs, chocolate chips, and a Hershey's chocolate pip.

House-made chocolate ganache in a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream, mini marshmallows, graham crumbs, chocolate chips, and a chocolate pip. Classic Cheesecake Inspired by Hershey's Nuggets (PA): Creamy cheesecake with a swirl of strawberry preserves over a graham cracker crust, finished with whipped cream, fresh strawberries, and Hershey's White Crème Strawberry Nuggets.

Creamy cheesecake with a swirl of strawberry preserves over a graham cracker crust, finished with whipped cream, fresh strawberries, and White Crème Strawberry Nuggets. Red, White, and Berry Parfait (PA): Layers of yogurt with strawberry and blueberry purées, topped with fresh berries and served with a side of granola.

Q: What new seasonal sips are available?

A: Guests can enjoy a variety of seasonal beverages to cool off this summer, from milkshakes and café drinks to cocktails (where available). Some highlights include:

Milkshakes

Cotton Candy Inspired by Bubble Yum (PA and TSQ): Vanilla ice cream blended with and cotton candy flavor, topped with whipped cream and real cotton candy.

Vanilla ice cream blended with and cotton candy flavor, topped with whipped cream and real cotton candy. Espresso Milkshake by Hershey's Nuggets (PA and TSQ): Coffee ice cream blended with milk and La Colombe cold brew, finished with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and Hershey's Café Espresso Nuggets.

Café Drinks

Frozen Hershey's Melted Hot Chocolate (PA): A chilled take on the classic, blended into a frozen treat and topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and chocolate pips. (Launching 5/12)

A chilled take on the classic, blended into a frozen treat and topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and chocolate pips. (Launching 5/12) White Crème Strawberry Coffee Drinks Inspired by Hershey's White Crème Strawberry Nuggets (PA): Available as a latte, cappuccino, or with sweet foam, featuring a creamy strawberry flavor.

Cocktails (21+) & Cafe Items (PA Only)

Mixed Berry Mojito inspired by Jolly Rancher (PA only): Mint, berries, club soda, puree, and white rum with Jolly Rancher freeze-dried pieces (21+, mocktail available; Contains: Soy)

Mint, berries, club soda, puree, and white rum with Raspberry Lemon Drop Martini inspired by Twizzlers (PA only): Vodka, raspberry syrup, lemon juice, and lemonade with a Twizzler garnish (Contains: Soy, Wheat)

Check out the Hershey's Chocolate World website and social channels (Instagram & TikTok for additional information on upcoming offerings, operating hours and attraction news.

About Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction

Founded in 1973 with its flagship location in Hershey, PA, the Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction is the only place to explore Hershey's beloved brands such as Hershey's, Kisses, Reese's, and KIT KAT® 365 days a year, using all five senses.

Hershey's Chocolate World is part of The Hershey Experience, the direct-to-consumer, experiential division of The Hershey Company that provides food and non-food licensing as well as a one-of-a-kind, exclusive shopping experience on shop.hersheys.com. As part of The Hershey Company, the attraction is committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably.

To learn more visit https://www.chocolateworld.com/home.html

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SOURCE Hershey's Chocolate World; The Hershey Company