Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of May's Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPIHM), SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher will feature a range of programming across music, entertainment, politics and sports that celebrates the rich AAPI culture, traditions and history, while spotlighting leaders and change-makers within the community.

SiriusXM's 88rising Radio (ch.305), the first all-Asian, multi-genre music radio channel available across the U.S. launched last year as a collaboration between SiriusXM and 88rising, the pioneering Asian-focused music and media company. During AAPIHM, the channel will continue to elevate the conversation around the Asian-American experience, explore Asian culture and amplify Asian-American artists, celebrities and members of the community. New specialty programming for the month of May on 88rising Radio includes:

88rising Speakers - Emmy award-winning journalist Dolly Li will host an ongoing series of conversations exploring the Asian-American experience, past and present, featuring AAPI leaders across industries - from politics, to female empowerment to small businesses. Bay area rapper and biotech scientist Ruby Ibarra will be featured next.

- Emmy award-winning journalist will host an ongoing series of conversations exploring the Asian-American experience, past and present, featuring AAPI leaders across industries - from politics, to female empowerment to small businesses. Bay area rapper and biotech scientist will be featured next. AAPI A-Z - Twice per hour, throughout the month of May, channel hosts will spotlight AAPI artists, sharing their stories and songs. Airs weekdays during Dumb Early from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET and SOSUPERSOUNDS 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET .

- Twice per hour, throughout the month of May, channel hosts will spotlight AAPI artists, sharing their stories and songs. Airs weekdays during from and . Dedications - Throughout each day, Asian celebrities such as Ronny Chieng , Ali Wong , Daniel Dae Kim , mxmtoon, Beabadoobee, and Kang Daniel will dedicate songs to their loved ones. Airs daily 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. ET , and throughout the day on weekends.

- Throughout each day, Asian celebrities such as , , , mxmtoon, Beabadoobee, and will dedicate songs to their loved ones. Airs daily and , and throughout the day on weekends. Guest DJs on House of Jade & There There - Both global Asian mix shows invite DJs and producers from the Asian-American community to curate mixes that will be aired on their respective nights (Thursdays and Fridays) during AAPIHM. Guest DJs include Sohmi, Hotel Garuda, Gryffin, Patlok, Tysu, Charlee Nguyen , Luv.Ly, Eiiwun. House of Jade airs every Friday at 8 p.m. ET . There There airs on Thursdays 9 p.m. ET .

- Both global Asian mix shows invite DJs and producers from the Asian-American community to curate mixes that will be aired on their respective nights (Thursdays and Fridays) during AAPIHM. Guest DJs include Sohmi, Hotel Garuda, Gryffin, Patlok, Tysu, , Luv.Ly, Eiiwun. airs every Friday at . airs on Thursdays . SOSUPERSOUNDS - Show host and DJ SOSUPERSAM will engage in a special conversation with Steve Aoki about the culture, influence and current issues facing the Asian-American community, which will air on May 25 at 5 p.m. ET . The conversation will also be rebroadcast on Steve Aoki's newly launched SiriusXM channel, Steve Aoki's Remix Radio and bpm .

Show host and DJ SOSUPERSAM will engage in a special conversation with about the culture, influence and current issues facing the Asian-American community, which will air on at . The conversation will also be rebroadcast on newly launched SiriusXM channel, and . The Joy F*ck Club w/ Joel Booster - On Thursday, May 6 , the channel will air a new episode from the series where comedian Joel Kim Booster invites his comic friends on to discuss the hardships and hilarities of the Asian-American experience. This episode will feature Bowen Yang , best known for his roles on SNL and Awkwafina is Nora from Queens. This will air at 8 p.m. ET and be available on the SiriusXM app the following day.

For more information on 88rising Radio, please visit HERE.

Pandora will also launch a complimentary mixtape, 88rising Radio on Pandora. For the month of May, the mixtape will feature Asian American artists curated by the trailblazing Asian music label as well as exclusive artist audio messages from Hojean, spill tab, Stephanie Poetri, Jai Wolf and more. Following on from May, the mixtape will expand to showcase music from Asian artists from around the world. Listeners will be able to go behind the scenes of the best music from all across Asia, from K-Pop, Asian RnB, Hip Hop, and more.

On SiriusXM, Steve Aoki's Remix Radio (ch. 735) will feature a vast array of genre-bending DJ mixes from well-respected, globally known electronic artists from the AAPI community including Steve Aoki, ZHU, Autograf, BEAUZ, DRUU, Elephante, Florian Picasso, Henry Fong, LICK, Qrion, Wax Motif, JVNA, with more guest artists announced soon. For more information on the channel and broadcast times each artist please visit HERE.

Disney Hits (ch. 302) will feature a special edition of The Extra Magic Hour on the week of May 17 to highlight AAPI month. The special themed hour airing daily at 12:00 p.m. ET and PT for the entire week, will feature songs from Moana, Mulan, Lilo & Stitch and more.

During the last weekend in May, Progress (ch. 127) will continue their "Pass the Mic" series. Inspired by the #sharethemicnow movement that took over Instagram last summer where prominent figures handed over their accounts to young and inspiring individuals, SiriusXM Progress will "pass the mic," giving over an hour of programming to underrepresented AAPI voices.

Throughout the month, Raw Dog Comedy (ch. 99), Comedy Central Radio (ch.95) and Laugh USA (ch. 98) will feature comedy blocks with favorite AAPI comedians, including Ronny Chieng, Jo Koy, Aparna Nancherla, Russell Peters, and more.

Doctor Radio (ch.110) will also feature AAPI health coverage throughout the month with shows focused on dermatology, nutrition, health, and more. As anti-Asian attacks across the country continue, the need for mental health resources is greater than ever and SiriusXM and NYU Langone Health remain dedicated in the fight against anti-Asian racism. A new show, "Health Equity Now" is focused on addressing the health needs of minority populations and will air an AAPI special on Monday, May 10 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Several of SiriusXM's sports talk channels will air feature segments and vignette spotlights throughout the month highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of the AAPI community to the world of sports.

Stitcher's Earwolf comedy network welcomes comedian Jenny Yang (May 11) and Top Chef's Katsuji Tanabe (May 25) on their beloved show Spanish Aqui Presents.

Listeners can explore podcast content on the SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher apps that highlights leaders in the AAPI community and elevates the national conversation around recent issues and beyond.

Subscribers can listen to SiriusXM channels on SiriusXM radios, online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM app, and with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream at home. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com .

About Pandora

Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. Pandora provides consumers a uniquely-personalized music and podcast listening experience with its proprietary Music Genome Project® and Podcast Genome Project® technology. Pandora is also the leading digital audio advertising platform in the U.S. Through its own Pandora service, its AdsWizz platform, and third party services, such as SoundCloud, the Company connects brands to the largest ad-supported streaming audio marketplace in the country. Pandora is available through its mobile app, on the web at www.pandora.com, and integrations with more than 2,000 connected products.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: the COVID-19 pandemic is adversely impacting our business; we face substantial competition and that competition is likely to increase over time; our efforts to attract and retain subscribers and listeners, or convert listeners into subscribers, which may not be successful, and may adversely affect our business; we engage in extensive marketing efforts and the continued effectiveness of those efforts is an important part of our business; we rely on third parties for the operation of our business, and the failure of third parties to perform could adversely affect our business; we may not realize the benefits of acquisitions and other strategic investments and initiatives; a substantial number of our Sirius XM subscribers periodically cancel their subscriptions and we cannot predict how successful we will be at retaining customers; our ability to profitably attract and retain subscribers to our Sirius XM service as our marketing efforts reach more price-sensitive consumers is uncertain; our business depends in large part on the auto industry; failure of our satellite would significantly damage our business; our Sirius XM service may experience harmful interference from wireless operations; our Pandora ad-supported business has suffered a substantial and consistent loss of monthly active users, which may adversely affect our Pandora business; our failure to convince advertisers of the benefits of our Pandora ad-supported service could harm our business; if we are unable to maintain revenue growth from our advertising products, particularly in mobile advertising, our results of operations will be adversely affected; changes in mobile operating systems and browsers may hinder our ability to sell advertising and market our services; if we fail to accurately predict and play music, comedy or other content that our Pandora listeners enjoy, we may fail to retain existing and attract new listeners; privacy and data security laws and regulations may hinder our ability to market our services, sell advertising and impose legal liabilities; consumer protection laws and our failure to comply with them could damage our business; failure to comply with FCC requirements could damage our business; if we fail to protect the security of personal information about our customers, we could be subject to costly government enforcement actions and private litigation and our reputation could suffer; interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems could impair the delivery of our service and harm our business; the market for music rights is changing and is subject to significant uncertainties; our Pandora services depend upon maintaining complex licenses with copyright owners, and these licenses contain onerous terms; the rates we must pay for "mechanical rights" to use musical works on our Pandora service have increased substantially and these new rates may adversely affect our business; our use of pre-1972 sound recordings on our Pandora service could result in additional costs; failure to protect our intellectual property or actions by third parties to enforce their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business and operating results; some of our services and technologies may use "open source" software, which may restrict how we use or distribute our services or require that we release the source code subject to those licenses; rapid technological and industry changes and new entrants could adversely impact our services; we have a significant amount of indebtedness, and our debt contains certain covenants that restrict our operations; we are a "controlled company" within the meaning of the NASDAQ listing rules and, as a result, qualify for, and rely on, exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements; while we currently pay a quarterly cash dividend to holders of our common stock, we may change our dividend policy at any time; and our principal stockholder has significant influence, including over actions requiring stockholder approval, and its interests may differ from the interests of other holders of our common stock; if we are unable to attract and retain qualified personnel, our business could be harmed; our facilities could be damaged by natural catastrophes or terrorist activities; the unfavorable outcome of pending or future litigation could have an adverse impact on our operations and financial condition; we may be exposed to liabilities that other entertainment service providers would not customarily be subject to; and our business and prospects depend on the strength of our brands. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site ( http://www.sec.gov ). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

SiriusXM Media Contacts:

Angela Burke

[email protected]

Carolina Dubon

[email protected]

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.com

