Celebrate Baby Sleep Day on March 1st

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 1, 2019, the Pediatric Sleep Council (PSC) , a team of international pediatric sleep experts, will celebrate Baby Sleep Day. For the third consecutive year, families will be able to ask members of the PSC questions about their young child's sleep. The question and answer event celebrating Baby Sleep Day will take place via Facebook ( facebook.com/pedsleep ). Beginning in Australia and Asia, and moving through Europe and North America, experts will answer questions from around the globe, for the entirety of Baby Sleep Day.

In addition to initiating Baby Sleep Day, members of the PSC launched their free baby sleep website, www.babysleep.com, in 2016. With over half a million visits from over 190 countries, babysleep.com has become a critical resource for families. Babysleep.com offers advice from the world's most renowned pediatric sleep experts for over 300 sleep questions asked by families. The site also provides a multitude of helpful tools and tips for parents and practitioners around the world, including a search tool so families can find accredited pediatric sleep centers. In addition to babysleep.com resources, over 500 family sleep questions were answered during the first two Baby Sleep Day Facebook events.

According to Dr. Jodi Mindell , "Sleep is an important concern for families. Baby Sleep Day and resources on babysleep.com have met the sleep needs of thousands of families from all over the world. Our goal is to continue to provide free evidence-based resources that are accessible to all families."

The question and answer event on Facebook.com/pedsleep will do just that on March 1, 2019.

A full schedule can be found at babysleep.com/babysleepday, with an abbreviated list of experts below.

Australia

Dr. Harriet Hiscock, Royal Children's Hospital

9:00-10:00 AM AEDT, Melbourne

Dr. Michael Gradisar, Flinders University

9:30-10:30 AM ACDT, Adelaide

Israel

Dr. Liat Tikotzky, Ben Gurion University of the Negev

9:00-10:00 AM IST , Beer-Sheva

United Kingdom

Dr. Catherine Hill, University of Southampton

6:30-7:00 PM GMT , Southampton

Canada

Dr. Graham Reid, Western University

11:15 AM-12:00 PM EST , London, Ontario

Dr. Robyn Stremler, University of Toronto and Hospital for Sick Children

1:30-2:00 PM EST , Toronto, Ontario

United States

Dr. Lisa Meltzer, National Jewish Health

2:00-3:00 PM MT , Denver, CO

Dr. Jodi Mindell, Saint Joseph's University and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

6:30-7:30 PM EST , Philadelphia, PA

Spread the word about the importance of sleep for families and celebrate the third annual Baby Sleep Day by asking your questions on March 1, 2019 at Facebook.com/pedsleep.

About Baby Sleep Day

Baby Sleep Day is every March 1st, preceding National Sleep Awareness Week and World Sleep Day. Baby Sleep Day brings attention to the importance of a good night's sleep for all young children and their families. The PSC, a team of international pediatric sleep experts, organizes Baby Sleep Day ( www.babysleep.com/babysleepday ).

About the Pediatric Sleep Council (PSC)

The PSC , an international team with expertise in all aspects of sleep, supports Baby Sleep Day to further its goal of providing free, comprehensive, and evidence-based information on baby and toddler sleep. The PSC provides a free resource for parents and professionals, babysleep.com, which includes advice videos with pediatric sleep experts as well as up-to-date news and research, to help children and their families get the sleep they need. Find us on the web ( www.babysleep.com ), on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/pedsleep ), and on Twitter (@pedsleepcouncil).

