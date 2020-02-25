Celebrate Baby Sleep Day on March 1st

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep is always at the forefront of a parent's mind – whether new or seasoned – and can make or break a family's night and day.

"How can I get my baby to sleep more overnight?"

– Exhausted mom

Search anything related to baby sleep at babysleep.com Get sleep tips from international pediatric sleep experts on Facebook (www.facebook.com/pedsleep) and Twitter (@pedsleepcouncil) throughout the day on March 1st, Baby Sleep Day

"My toddler just won't go to bed! What can I do?"

– Sleepy dad

"My little one snores all the time – is that normal?"

– Worried family

On March 1, 2020, the Pediatric Sleep Council (PSC) , a team of international pediatric sleep experts, will celebrate Baby Sleep Day for the fourth consecutive year. Around the clock on Baby Sleep Day, expert baby sleep tips will be released on social media (Facebook and Twitter). These expert sleep tips will address common family concerns related to sleep in order to bring attention to the importance of a good night's sleep for all young children and families.

Since 2016, families have searched for answers to their burning baby sleep questions using the PSC's educational platform, babysleep.com. More than 600,000 people from 215 countries around the world have visited babysleep.com, which was created by world-renowned international experts in pediatric sleep. In addition to advice, the site provides helpful tools and tips for parents and practitioners, including a search tool so families can find accredited pediatric sleep centers.

On Baby Sleep Day, some of the most commonly asked questions will be addressed by PSC experts providing sleep tips on Facebook (Facebook.com/pedsleep) and Twitter (@pedsleepcouncil). Kicking off Baby Sleep Day in the morning in Australia, members of the PSC will share their tried and true solutions for common parent concerns, as well as favorite personal parenting sleep tips. Tips will be presented throughout the day from experts around the globe, ending in the evening on the west coast of the United States.

According to Dr. Jodi Mindell, Professor at Saint Joseph's University and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, "Sleep issues are one of the most common challenges that parents face, with over 90% of parents wanting to change something about their baby's sleep. Often small changes that a parent makes can make a huge difference in how well a baby sleeps, such as flipping around the bedtime routine to make feeding first or adding a good morning light to signal when it's time to get up for the day."

Join the Pediatric Sleep Council on Baby Sleep Day to learn more and celebrate the importance of sleep. We are here to help families get the sleep they need.

About Baby Sleep Day

Baby Sleep Day is every March 1st, preceding National Sleep Awareness Week and World Sleep Day. Baby Sleep Day brings attention to the importance of a good night's sleep for all young children and their families. The PSC, a team of international pediatric sleep experts, organizes Baby Sleep Day ( www.babysleep.com/babysleepday ).

About the Pediatric Sleep Council (PSC)

The PSC , an international team with expertise in all aspects of sleep, supports Baby Sleep Day to further its goal of providing free, comprehensive, and evidence-based information on baby and toddler sleep. The PSC provides a free resource for parents and professionals, babysleep.com, which includes advice videos with pediatric sleep experts as well as up-to-date news and research, to help children and their families get the sleep they need. Find us on the web ( www.babysleep.com ), on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/pedsleep ), and on Twitter (@pedsleepcouncil).

