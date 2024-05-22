Celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day with YouHodler: Free Pizza, Crypto Fun, and Cultural Heritage in Italy

Join YouHodler in Rome and Naples on May 22, 2024, for a Unique Bitcoin Pizza Day Celebration with Free and Discounted Pizza

ROME and NAPLES, Italy, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Bitcoin Pizza Day, YouHodler , the innovative Swiss-based Web3 fintech platform, invites crypto enthusiasts and pizza lovers worldwide to join in a unique celebration. Embrace the fusion of history, technology, and tradition with three exciting initiatives, bringing the spirit of Bitcoin and the joy of pizza to social media and iconic Italian pizzerias in Naples and Rome.

"Over the years we have served up tens of thousands of slices of Pizza on this day, and this year we are excited to be doing it in the birthplace of pizza," said Ilya Volkov, CEO and co-founder of YouHodler. "Bitcoin Pizza Day is a testament to the incredible journey of cryptocurrency, marking its leap from a groundbreaking idea to a global phenomenon. This annual day is a highlight for YouHodler and the global crypto community, and once again, we're inviting everyone to join us on May 22 for a day of fun, food, and financial innovation."

YouHodler has set up three ways to celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day:

1. Free Slices on YouHodler: Get ready for the ultimate global pizza party! On May 22, share a photo of your pizza on Twitter or Instagram and tag @IYouhodler (Twitter) or @youhodleritalia (Instagram). Participants will be reimbursed up to $30 in Bitcoin, credited to their YouHodler account. Snap, share, and savor your slice while celebrating Bitcoin's revolutionary journey.

2. Party in the Birthplace of Pizza: YouHodler is honored to partner with PizzaDAO and support the Global Pizza Party in Naples, the heart of pizza culture. Visit the renowned pizzerias, Piazza del Gesù and Pizzeria Annarè, from 6 pm to 10 pm for complimentary pizza slices. Dive into the world of cryptocurrency while indulging in authentic Neapolitan pizza. First come, first served – don't miss out!

3. Celebrate Bitcoin in The Eternal City: In Rome, YouHodler teams up with Spizzo Pizza & Vino for an unforgettable Bitcoin Pizza Day experience. Enjoy a 50% discount on purchases up to $30. Just post a photo of your pizza on Instagram or Twitter, tag the pizzeria and @IYouhodler (Twitter) or @youhodleritalia (Instagram), and show proof of a valid YouHodler account. Savor the flavors of Rome while celebrating the future of finance.

About Bitcoin Pizza Day

Bitcoin Pizza Day, celebrated on May 22, commemorates the historic first real-world transaction using cryptocurrency. In 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz made history by purchasing two pizzas with 10,000 BTC. Today, that transaction is valued at over $700 million, symbolizing Bitcoin's extraordinary evolution from an experimental concept to a cornerstone of modern finance.

About YouHodler

YouHodler is a Swiss-based Web3 platform providing innovative fintech solutions that bridge fiat and crypto financial services with simplicity, efficiency, and transparency. Its comprehensive suite of offerings includes crypto-backed loans, crypto reward accounts, innovative crypto multiplication engines, and universal currency exchange. While user-friendly and intuitive for everyday consumers, the full-service platform is also progressive enough to conduct advanced strategic trading in the crypto market.

