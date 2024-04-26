Celebrate "Bleach: Brave Souls" Reaching Over 90 Million Downloads Worldwide with "The Future Society Zenith Summons: Cyber" Featuring New Versions of Ulquiorra, Orihime, and Nnoitora
Apr 26, 2024, 04:10 ET
TOKYO, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc. announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls has reached a total of 90 million downloads worldwide. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.
90 Million Downloads Celebration Overview
Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons
Event Period: Saturday, April 27 16:00 to Friday, May 31 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Don't miss out on a special one-time Summons that guarantees a 5 Star Thousand-Year Blood War character.
Battle Ready 6 Star Summons Ticket 90 Million Downloads Present
Event Period: Saturday, April 27 0:00 to Friday, May 31 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Log in during the event period to receive a ticket that can be used to receive one level 200 6 Star character with a fully-powered up 150% Soul Tree.
90 Million Downloads Celebration Cycle Summons
Event Period: Saturday, April 27 16:00 to Saturday, May 11 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Each step of the Summons has a different draw rate for 5 Star characters. In addition, each step has a bonus and one 5 Star character is guaranteed every 5 steps up to Step 30.
Ulquiorra, Orihime, and Nnoitora will be Available as New Characters in The Future Society Zenith Summons: Cyber
Event Period: Tuesday, April 30 16:00 to Wednesday, May 15 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
One of the featured 5 Star characters are guaranteed every five Steps of the x10 Summons except for Step 25 and Step 50.
On Step 25 and Step 50, players will receive a ticket that can be used to receive one of the new characters of their choosing.
The Future Society Zenith Summons: Cyber Trailer:
https://youtu.be/UlBeQDqWGXY
The Future Society Trailer Campaign
Campaign Period:
Friday, April 26 to Thursday, May 2 16:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Simply react to the Summons trailer that will be posted on the official Brave Souls social media accounts.
All players will receive awesome in-game rewards if the worldwide reaction goal is reached.
*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.
*Please check the news on the official website for more details.
Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls
|
Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™
|
Genre: 3D Action
|
Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
|
Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
|
Official X Account: @bleachbrs_en
|
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en
|
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA
|
Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official
|
Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls
|
Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official
|
Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
|
© KLabGames
Download Here:
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097
SOURCE KLab Inc.
Share this article