Celebrate Careers in Construction Month 2021 with NCCER and Build Your Future

ALACHUA, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by NCCER and Build Your Future (BYF), the ninth annual Careers in Construction Month (CICM) will return this October. The campaign was launched to increase public awareness of career paths in construction, inspire the next generation of craft professionals and make an impact on perceptions of the industry.

While construction offers job satisfaction, lucrative salaries and high demand, it is facing a critical shortage of workers. To help build a pipeline of talent, BYF provides multiple ways to get involved. Whether filing an official proclamation, taking the CICM pledge or submitting a video to the I BUILT THIS! video contest – there is a way for everyone to participate.

States across the country have already started celebrating, 32 of which have filed an official proclamation request as of September 8. To find out if your state has proclaimed and how to file a proclamation, visit byf.org/cicm.

Additionally, BYF is encouraging partnerships between industry and education by asking organizations to pledge their support. Throughout the month, pledgers will make a dedicated effort to connect with students virtually or in-person. After signing, companies will be entered into a drawing to win one of four $5,000 scholarships, given to the construction craft training program of their choice. Sign the pledge at byf.org/cicm and join the other 86 organizations that pledged to make an impact this October.

The seventh annual I BUILT THIS! video contest gives construction students and trainees the chance to participate in CICM and showcase their building projects. Celebrating the art of building, high school students and postsecondary construction trainees or apprentices are all eligible to enter. Special thank you to the 2021 I BUILT THIS! prize sponsors: DEWALT, IRWIN, LENOX and Pearson.

For tips, strategies and graphics to promote Careers in Construction Month, download the 2021 CICM Social Media Guide. In addition, BYF recently released a new website with enhanced resources to help students learn more about the industry, including Dare to Build posters and a classroom resources page for educators and counselors.

To learn more, visit byf.org. For the latest news, infographics, stats and more, like facebook.com/BYFcampaign and follow twitter.com/buildyourfuture.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications to help develop skilled craft professionals NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

About Build Your Future – Build Your Future (BYF) is NCCER's national image enhancement and recruitment initiative for the construction industry. Its mission is to recruit the next generation of craft professionals by making career and technical education a priority in secondary schools, shifting negative public perception about careers in the construction industry and providing a path from ambition, to training, to job placement as a craft professional. BYF provides a number of resources to assist industry, education and military organizations in achieving these goals, including a parent and educator focused website: discover.byf.org. For more information, visit www.byf.org.

