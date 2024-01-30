Celebrate Chaco's 35th Birthday with "Chaco for Life" Campaign, Special Releases, Teases Nationwide Tour

ROCKFORD, Mich., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaco, the trailblazing outdoor footwear brand, born on the river and renowned for its performance sandals, embarks on a year-long celebration of its 35th birthday, beginning with the launch of its new "Chaco for Life" campaign. The "Chaco for Life" campaign marks a significant milestone for the brand, dedicated to empowering individuals to embrace the moments that make them feel most alive and igniting their zest for life. 

The Chaco for Life campaign celebrates the brand's 35th birthday

In addition to the new campaign Chaco is celebrating by dropping the limited-edition rivers collection – two fresh Z/Sandals honoring its river roots after being founded in 1989 by a whitewater rafting guide. These sandals are available now and feature webbing patterns inspired by the flowing beauty of rivers, serving as a tribute to the spirit of adventure that has fueled Chaco's journey over the past three-and-a-half decades. This kicks off a year-long wave of specialized custom sandal drops that will be available monthly on chacos.com.

"At Chaco, we believe in empowering people to do what makes them feel most alive, and our 35th birthday is a reminder of that commitment," said Chaco Vice President of Marketing Lindsey Lindemulder. "The Chaco for Life campaign is not just about celebrating the longevity of our sandals but also about the vibrant community of Chaco enthusiasts who have made our journey memorable. We are also looking forward to our annual Chaco Tour as our way of giving back to this incredible community and sharing the joy of adventure and connection."

The heart of the festivities lies in the fourth annual Chaco Tour, a tradition that has become synonymous with adventure, connection and the spirit of Chaco. The tour will bring the celebration directly to the Chaco Nation fan base across the U.S. – stopping at pop-up events such as festivals, weddings and more.

The Chaco for Life campaign embodies the brand's core philosophy – creating sandals that are not just built to last but crafted for a life well-lived. Chaco is known for its resilience to withstand the test of time, its durability and repairability. The movement aims to share the feeling of aliveness that comes with each pair of Chacos, celebrating the frivolous, adventurous, and sometimes daring, moments that make life truly remarkable.

"We're inviting Chaco Nation to celebrate our birthday with us all year long," said Lindemulder. "The Chaco for Life campaign is not just about Z/Sandals, it's about embracing the unexpected adventures and living life to the fullest."

The brand's official birthday will be celebrated on April 1. For more information about the Chaco for Life campaign, visit the landing page linked here. Follow @chacofootwear on Instagram for Chaco for Life Tour location announcements and updates. 

ABOUT CHACO:

Born on the river in 1989, Chaco, a division of Wolverine World Wide , Inc. (NYSE: WWW), builds premium footwear for the outdoor-minded. The brand's iconic Z/sandals are repairable at ReChaco and more than 20,000 sandals a year are kept out of landfills every year. Plus, as a result of the brand's proprietary LUVSEAT™ foot bed, the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) has awarded the Seal of Acceptance to all Chaco footwear styles. The APMA Seal is intended to raise awareness by identifying products of exceptional quality that are manufactured with comfort, health, and safety in mind. Simply put, Chaco is fit for adventure. Please visit us at www.chacos.com, Facebook: Chaco, Instagram: ChacoFootwear, TikTok: ChacoFootwear.

