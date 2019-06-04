Celebrate Chicago Rosé is Here Just in Time for National Rosé Day

Celebrate Chicago Rosé was created with Chicago's beloved summers in mind, beginning with the striking label proudly displaying the city's colors and iconic skyline. This wine is a traditional southern French blend of Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault and Mourvedre from Languedoc, France. It's crisp, refreshing, dry and fruity with aromas of fresh strawberries and red cherries. Pair it with deep dish pizza, Chicago-style hotdogs and lazy days lounging along the lake.

"Chicago holds a special place in our hearts," said Kevin Mehra, CEO, Latitude Beverage. "We received a warm midwestern welcome when we expanded our business beyond New England nearly ten years ago, making Chicago one of our very first markets. Just like our annual Rosé on the Water cruise around Lake Michigan, this wine celebrates summer in Chicago when the city is truly in bloom."

Not only will Celebrate Chicago Rosé be enjoyed by Chicagoans, it will do good for the local community, too. One dollar from each bottle sold will go to the Greater Chicago Food Depository , a member of Feeding America that distributes the equivalent of 159,000 meals across Cook County every day. This season's rosé sales are projected to generate nearly $10,000 for The Food Depository.

"We are so grateful for partners like 90+ Cellars who help us make Chicago better," said Kate Maehr, Greater Chicago Food Depository executive director and CEO. "This support translates into healthy food and happier communities for all."

Find Celebrate Chicago Rosé at Mariano's stores, as well as many other wine retailers in the Chicago area. The wine has an SRP of $14.99 and is here just in time for National Rosé Day on Saturday, June 8.

About Latitude Beverage Company

Latitude Beverage is the innovative, Boston-based company behind a portfolio of national wine brands, including 90+ Cellars, Lila Wines, Mija Sangria, Iron Side Cellars, and Magic Door Vineyards. The company was founded in 2007 by Kevin Mehra who saw an opportunity to make high-end wine more accessible by purchasing oversupply from highly-rated wineries across the globe, bottling the wine under his own labels, and selling it to consumers at a lower price. This unique business model, based on the centuries old function of the négociant, became the foundation for 90+ Cellars. This same model has enabled Latitude Beverage Company to expand its portfolio with five additional labels, and the company is now recognized as one of the fastest growing wine companies in America (IMPACT Hot Brand 2015, 2016, 2017). For more information, visit ninetypluscellars.com.

