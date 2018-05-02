Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with World-Class Cocktails by American Cocktail Co.

The NYC brand has been manufacturing premium mixes for bars, restaurants, hotels, and retailers for the past 3 years. Major retailers carry their line and world class operators including Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group, Daniel Boulud, and Alain Ducasse use the brands products in their beverage program for both non-alcoholic and alcoholic offerings.

On Friday, the company will release 4 flavors: an organic Smokin' Margarita, Watermelon Mojito, Spicy Ginger Mule, and Salted Espresso Martini. The packaging design and flavor selection process was completely driven by extensive focus group data combined with world class mixologists behind the recipes. According to American Cocktail Co.'s CEO, Christopher Wirth, "We wanted to understand exactly what the customer wants in a premium mixer and I think we found that. By going through this process we are now truly able to deliver on our promise of "simplifying mixology" by having 1-to-1 mixes that don't even need a measuring device. We made our products as easy as possible to use while ensuring the output would be world class."

The Smokin' Margarita is an exclusive partnership with Brian Van Flandern, a renowned mixologist recognized by the Food Network as "America's Top Mixologist." The Salted Espresso Martini is an exclusive partnership with legendary bartender Gary Regan, known as one of the top 10 bartenders of all time. The Watermelon Mojito and Spicy Ginger Mule are creations by the brands Chief Mixologist, Massimiliano Matté, who has won multiple awards and hails from the mountains of Italy.

The mixes are currently live on the company website (www.americancocktailco.com) and are available for purchase in 4 oz., 16 oz., and 32 oz. although the 32 oz. is exclusively for foodservice through their online wholesale page. Contact the company through their form to receive the wholesale password.

American Cocktail Co. looks forward to sharing their new line with you and hosting you for Cinco de Mayo this Friday night!

