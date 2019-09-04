Celebrate Crunch Gym's 30th Birthday With A Trip Of A Lifetime

Crunch gym opened its doors in NYC in 1989 and has been known for its innovative group fitness programming and excellent personal training. Crunch believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,300,000 members with over 300 gyms worldwide in 29 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries.

For more information on Crunch gyms and to enter the contest, visit crunch.com/nojudgmentsisland.com to enter.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes ends 9/30/2019. Open to legal residents of the (48) contiguous United States, D.C. and PR who are at least 21 years old. Void in AK, HI and where prohibited. Subject to complete Official Rules available at crunch.com/NoJudgmentsIsland.

SOURCE Crunch

