Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the Prescott Valley Town Center

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us on November 2nd at the Prescott Valley Town Center (2980 N. Park Ave, Prescott Valley, AZ) for a vibrant Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration like no other! The event's centerpiece is a spectacular 12,000-square-foot installation by Haus of Themes, featuring giant calaveras (sugar skulls) and interactive augmented reality (AR) elements. The immersive experience includes intricate displays, photo ops, and life-like animations, offering an educational journey through the traditions of Día de los Muertos.

According to Brad Fain, President and CEO of Fain Signature Group, "We are excited to offer awareness and educational opportunities about Día de los Muertos and other culturally significant events, enriching the lives of families, children, and individuals in our community."

In addition to the immersive exhibit, the celebration will include performances by folklórico dancers, Mariachi Continental Azteca, and Grupo Generación, food trucks, kids' activities, sugar skull face painting, a parade, and an Ofrenda contest sponsored by Yavapai College, where participants can create traditional altars. Prizes include a Chromebook (1st place), Apple Air Pods (2nd place), and an Amazon gift card (3rd place).

The immersive exhibit will be open on select dates: October 24th–26th and October 31st–November 2nd, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., with the main event taking place on November 2nd.

This celebration is presented by the Fain Family Foundation in collaboration with the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Association. To register for the Ofrenda contest or parade and find more information, visit https://fainsignaturegroup.com/event/dia-de-muertos-celebration/.

SOURCE Fain Signature Group