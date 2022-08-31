Celebrate Diana's 25th Anniversary - 1 Month Free Access to The Princess Diana Museum Online

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's Celebrate Princess Diana's 25th Anniversary with a one-of-a-kind tour of the largest most comprehensive private collection of never seen before personal clothing items, art pieces and exclusive interviews with designers and Diana's most trusted friends.

Originally launched in early 2020, The Princess Museum and its 14 galleries spanning Diana's entire life and incredible legacy has now been vastly expanded and updated with hundreds of new personal items and media incorporated to this private collection during the past 2 years.

As always, you can share your experiences with your loved ones in real time through our exclusive Community Chat and Video feature when touring the museum and much, much more.

Click on the link to start this completely FREE One Month Membership Access to celebrate Princess Diana's 25th Anniversary from the comfort of your home. High Speed Internet Connection Required. For Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) visit - https://www.theprincessandtheplatypus.org/faq

Free One Month Membership Access LINK - copy and paste:

https://payments.pabbly.com/subscribe/5e9e7eca23bccc02d4c6cb6a/1-month-unlimited-access-to-the-princess-diana-museum-(queen-of-hearts)

Fill in all boxes marked in red in the checkout page link above. Make sure you have a stable internet connection and you are accessing it through your laptop or desktop computer.

NOTE: You can add more than 1 Membership in the "Access Membership" section in the checkout page and share your registered email and password with a friend or family member.

Log in to the museum at the same time to use our community video chat to share experiences in real time.

