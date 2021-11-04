Celebrate Diwali and Capture Festive Lights with OPPO's Reno6 Pro 5G

OPPO's enhanced Bokeh Flare feature supersedes photo editing apps and DSLRs with its professional-level videography abilities. The feature is available for both the front and back cameras, so that users and their loved ones can enjoy the benefits of a professional photoshoot from a slim and sleek device that fits perfectly in the palm of their hand.

Be at the centre of attention while lighting earthen lamps or capture live videos of firecrackers with Bokeh Flare as it aesthetically blurs the background light into artistic spheres, giving a surreal and dreamy effect.

The first of its kind in the industry, the Bokeh flare feature uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to distinguish between the subject of the photograph or video, and brightly lit backgrounds to give you the perfect Bollywood-fantasy-like shot.

Boasting a whopping 97% accuracy of its AI recognition features, 360o body mapping technology and frame-by-frame pixel level enhancements, Bokeh Flare Portrait Video even offers real-time preview to its users to guarantee a money shot.

Using the world-class AI algorithms, the Bokeh Flare feature detects light sources in the background and turns them into bokeh light spots that appear as blurred orbs at distinct depths, adding a cinematic touch to your photos and videos.

The Bokeh flare feature in conjunction with the beautification and stabilization component that is supported by the 50MP Quad rear camera, 16MP Ultra wide-angle camera, 13MP Telephoto camera and 2MP Macro cameras, upgrades your phone's gallery into an art gallery with high-quality videos.

By selectively filtering out distracting background lights and enhancing the main subject, OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Omni-focus, hardware-based Sony IMX-766 Sensor does not leave out any details and gives a studio-like effect to every photo and video even at the night time. The unique Dual-View Video feature can record from the front and rear cameras simultaneously, to record each moment as it happens, and lets you store them on the doubled storage space and 12 GB RAM.

As the festivities get into full swing OPPO Reno6 users never have to worry about missing a moment and are able to record high-quality footage all night long thanks to 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Charging that offers a full smartphone charge in just about 30 minutes.

