Celebrate Dog Dads This Father's Day With Paway's "Best Dog Dad Challenge" Throughout June

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful Dog Mom Challenge dog walking app Paway is honoring dog dads by hosting a walk challenge to keep the paw community exercising surrounding Father's Day. The "Best Dog Dad Challenge" competition will run exclusively in the Paway app throughout June, encouraging pets and their caregivers to hit a walk goal of 21 miles by June 31.

Everyone loves watching viral videos of dog dads with the pets they were initially skeptical of adding to their family but end up falling in love with. The competition is on and Paway is dedicated to showcasing their appreciation for dog dads. Each participant will be rewarded with a Golden Moustache trophy after successfully completing the challenge. Once the competition is complete, one lucky dog dad will be selected to receive a customized NFT of them and their dog.

"I couldn't possibly love being a dog dad to my rescue dog Wubba more," says Jason Meltzer, Founder and CEO of Paway. "I'm excited to celebrate the special bond dog dads have with their pets this Father's Day with Paway. Afterall, dogs are man's best friend!"

Since its debut in Los Angeles last year, Paway users have surpassed 2 million minutes of dog walking across every continent aside from Antarctica, including countries like the USA, Brazil, the UK, Kenya, China, New Zealand and more.

To join Paway's Best Dog Dad Challenge this June, download the Paway app now for iOS and Android coming soon with pre-registration now available.

ABOUT PAWAY.

Paway is the Waze for walking your dog. This dog walking companion app helps pet parents and dog caregivers find dog-friendly routes, get live alerts to keep dogs safe, and socialize with other dogs. Paway was created by professional dog walkers for all dog people. The app uses real-time crowd sourced data to map out your neighborhood route while connecting with other dogs and their humans along the way. Paway puts dog and owner safety first and includes features that allow other caretakers to follow along on walks, find lost dogs and check their pet's "report card."

