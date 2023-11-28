Celebrate "Drie-cember" with family-friendly weekend programs, holiday concerts at the Driehaus Museum

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Driehaus Museum, at 40 E. Erie Street just steps off the Magnificent Mile district, puts its own 'gilded' spin on the holiday season with "Drie-cember," a new month-long celebration of weekend programs and holiday concerts for the entire family to enjoy. "Drie-cember" kicks off with the opening of Glass to Garden: Tiffany Inspired Floral Designs, a temporary exhibition of contemporary floral creations in four rooms of the historic Gilded Age mansion, curated by HBO Max "Full Bloom" judge Elizabeth Cronin and created by emerging Chicago floral designers. Festivities continue with weekly Saturday afternoon pop up concerts celebrating each of the holidays—Christmas, Hanukkah, St. Lucia Day, and Kwanzaa—throughout the month, as well as a festive Trunk Show with a lively selection of vendors and curated items from the Museum Store, December 16.

Executive Director Lisa Key says, "The Museum truly sparkles during the holiday season, and we welcome families across Chicagoland to come in from the cold and enjoy our festive programs as they celebrate the holidays downtown this month. We are opening our doors even wider and inviting visitors of all ages and neighborhoods to come together at the Driehaus Museum this season."

Santa Saturday
Saturday, December 2 
8:45 AM- 2:00 PM
Tickets: $25 adults, $13 youth 17 and under

Drie-cember Holiday Pop-Up Concerts
Celebrate all of December's light-filled holidays with a series of pop-up concerts at the Museum. Free with admission.

  • Caroling with the St. James Youth Choir
    Saturday, December 2
    4:00 - 4:45PM

  • Hanukkah Songs with the Music Institute of Chicago
    Saturday, December 9
    4:00 - 4:45PM

  • St. Lucia Day Songs with the Swedish American Museum
    Saturday, December 16
    4:00 - 4:45PM
  • Kwanzaa Celebration with the African American Museum of Performing Arts
    Thursday, December 21
    4:00 - 4:45PM

Driehaus Museum Store Trunk Show
Saturday, December 16
11:00 AM - 2:00PM
Free with admission
The Trunk Show will feature a curated selection of unique vendors selling vintage jewelry, clothing, and other treasures. 

Visitor Information
Due to the renovation of the Murphy Auditorium, the Museum elevator to the 2nd and 3rd floors is closed. The First Floor remains accessible.

