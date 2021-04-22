Celebrate Earth Day with Easy, Eco-friendly Activities

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Day is a great time to examine personal habits and think through ways to live more sustainably. Even small changes can make a big difference in reducing each person's environmental footprint. Imagine the difference you can make by integrating these easy eco-friendly activities.

Integrate Goodwill® This Earth Day: Clean out your closet and other storage areas in your home and donate the things you no longer need to Goodwill. Goodwill recovered the value in 4.6 billion pounds of people's used goods, giving these items a second life. Shop at Goodwill stores to save on the natural resources needed to make new items. Remember to bring a reusable bag with you!

Be Earth Friendly at Home: Simple changes at home can be good for your quality of life. Consider using reusable cloth towels and napkins instead of paper — just toss them in with your laundry when needed. Use reusable containers, cups and straws whenever possible, and consider planting an indoor or outdoor garden as well. Having greenery indoors and outdoors brings life and color at home.

Save Energy: Do your research to save energy at home. Switch your devices to eco-friendly mode when those options are available. Unplug any electronics you don't use regularly. And think of other small ways to save and reuse water at home to make a big difference for the planet.

"Embracing earth-friendly activities like donating to and shopping at Goodwill and simple changes at home can bring new life to our spaces and help us our preserve our environment," said Steve Preston, president and CEO at Goodwill Industries International. "Begin simple shifts now and imagine the difference you'll make by Earth Day next year."

When you support Goodwill, you are helping people earn jobs, advance their careers and care for their families. Visit www.goodwill.org to learn about how Goodwill helps our local communities.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International is a network of 156 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps people earn employment, Goodwill is recognized with GuideStar's highest rating, the Platinum Seal of Approval.

Local Goodwill organizations offer skills training, job placement and other community-based programs. Many services are funded by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores and at shopgoodwill.com®. Last year, more than 22 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill services, and more than 1.5 million people received in-person services.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl.

