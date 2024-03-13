Celebrate Easter Sunday in Klyde Warren Park with St. Luke Community UMC and Pastor Richie Butler

St. Luke's 4th annual celebration on March 31st will be its biggest yet, featuring Easter egg hunts, music, and a message of hope for the whole family

DALLAS, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pastor Richie Butler and St. Luke Community UMC invite the public to its fourth annual Easter Sunday celebration at Klyde Warren Park on Sunday, March 31. St. Luke expects 2024 to be its biggest Easter celebration yet.

Attendance doubled in 2023, growing from 1,500 visitors the previous year to more than 3,000 visitors, including 800 children, enjoying Easter in the Park together at Dallas' premier outdoor venue. This year, St. Luke anticipates its largest crowd ever and will make room for 5,000 guests to enjoy fun and games for the whole family at one of the most exciting Easter events in the city.

"Klyde Warren Park is the place to be on Easter Sunday," said Richie Butler, Senior Pastor at St. Luke. "Word has been spreading around the city that St. Luke knows how to celebrate Resurrection Sunday. Yes, we do! And we look forward to celebrating with you and worshiping through joy, music, and fellowship in our city's beautiful downtown park."

The 10:00 a.m. worship service will be packed with music and will delight the whole family. The event will feature a children's easter egg gathering for kids ages 3-12. The forecast is sunny, so the public is encouraged to bring a blanket, low-rise stadium seat, or low-rise beach chair to relax and enjoy the music from St. Luke's talented worship team. Pastor Butler, a renowned community organizer and founder of Project Unity, will give a message of hope on the main stage.

Easter in the Park is free and open to the public. Those who plan to attend must pre-register, and bring their ticket with them to the celebration, including one ticket per child to participate in our Easter Egg Gathering.

A limited number of complimentary parking spaces are available at the Dallas Museum of Art across the street from Klyde Warren Park.

About St. Luke Community UMC

Since 1933, St. Luke, now led by Senior Pastor Richie Butler, has been a leading voice for social justice and spiritual transformation. The church is devoted to transforming lives through vibrant worship, inclusive membership, and purpose-driven community action. All are welcome in the St. Luke Community. More information about St. Luke is available online at slcumc.org.

