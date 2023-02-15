Celebrate Faith & Nature with the James Avery Spring Collection

Memorable designs commemorate your favorite springtime moments.

KERRVILLE, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the launch of its new Spring Collection, just in time to celebrate the season. This release focuses on faith and nature-inspired designs featuring blooming flowers, sweet sentiments and mixed metals.

New designs include the sterling silver and bronze Cross of Faith Ring, the Sacred Heart Necklace and a new addition to the Virgin Mary Collection: ear studs featuring the artfully detailed image of Mary standing in a traditional pose of reverence.

Customers can also find charms with meaningful sayings like the sterling silver Give It to God Charm and Jesus Loves Me Charm, plus a new Growing in Faith Cross. Crosses are often associated with Easter as well as the start of something new – like spring – and this one is adorned with a beautiful cascading cluster of bronze flowers and silver leaves.

"Our designers were inspired by springtime as a time of faith, hope and fresh beginnings," says Sarah Herr, Director of Design at James Avery. "We're excited about this release, and we hope our customers love these new designs that remind them of special times and memories!"

This release also includes a new addition to our nature-themed charms with the mixed metal Garden Wheelbarrow Charm. The wheelbarrow is bronze with sweet details of the flowers and the shovel inside the wheelbarrow featured in sterling silver.

Shop our latest designs online or at a local James Avery retail store.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®

James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 115 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 38 Von Maur locations (as well as VonMaur.com). You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry