Celebrate Father's Day 2024 with Huge Savings on Monport's Laser Engravers and Cutters for Sale

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport is thrilled to announce its Father's Day Sale, offering incredible deals on its industry-acclaimed CO2 and Fiber laser engraving machines. From June 1st to June 20th, 2024, dads (and anyone looking for the perfect Father's Day gift) can save on a variety of Monport laser engravers for sale, empowering them to unleash their creativity and bring their projects to life.

Father's Day is a time to celebrate the special men in our lives, making it easier than ever to find the perfect gift for dads who love to tinker, create, and personalize their belongings. With Monport Father's Day Sale, you can give the gift of endless possibilities with a powerful and versatile laser engraver or cutter.

Unbeatable Savings Throughout the Sale

During Monport's Father's Day Sale can customers find popular Monport engravers for sale. Customers can enjoy:

General Sale: Up to 45% off on select CO2 and Fiber laser engravers and cutters throughout Monport entire sale period.

Save even more with tiered discounts based on purchase amount:
Save $50 on orders over $1,000
Save $160 on orders over $2,000
Save $400 on orders over $4,000
Save $660 on orders over $6,000
Save $1120 on orders over $8,000

Save even more with tiered discounts based on purchase amount:

Exclusive Round-based Bundles

In addition to the general sale discounts, Monport is offering exciting limited-time bundles throughout the Father's Day event. These exclusive packages provide even greater value for every laser enthusiast father, including:

Round 1 (June 1st - June 7th):

Buy Selected CO2 Laser Engraver for sale, Get FREE LightBurn Software + Rotary Axis + Automatic Order Discount LightBurn software unlocks powerful design and control capabilities for laser projects. The Rotary Axis attachment allows for engraving on cylindrical objects.

Buy Built-in Chiller CO2 Laser Engraver for sale, Get FREE 350W Air Purifier + Automatic Order Discount This bundle ensures a clean and safe working environment by filtering out airborne particles generated during laser engraving.

Buy Selected Fiber Laser Engraver for Sale, Get FREE Fiber Enclosure + Automatic Order Discount The Fiber Enclosure provides an extra layer of safety and protection when using a fiber laser engraver.



Round 2 (June 8th - June 15th):

Buy Selected Fiber Laser Engraver for Sale, Get FREE 40W Pro Laser Engraver This offer allows Dad to expand his creative capabilities with a complimentary 40W Pro laser engraver.

Buy 40W Pro Laser Engraver for Sale, Get FREE Water Chiller This bundle ensures optimal cooling performance for the 40W Pro laser engraver, maximizing its efficiency.



Round 3 (June 16th - June 20th):

Direct Price Reduction on 80W CO2 Laser Engraver During this final round, the 80W CO2 laser engraver will be available at a significantly reduced price.



Additional Monport Father's Day Sale Benefits

Beyond the discounts and exclusive bundles, Monport is offering additional benefits throughout the Monport Father's Day Sale:

Free DIY Files: Customers will receive a complimentary selection of digital design files, perfect for creating personalized projects with their new laser engraver.

A limited number of free material samples will be available with select laser engraver purchases, allowing Dad to experiment and explore his creative potential.

More Than Just Savings: Free Files and Materials

Monport is committed to empowering its customers to succeed with their laser projects. During the Monport Father's Day Sale, customers will also receive access to a variety of FREE DIY project files to get them started. Additionally, a limited quantity of FREE materials will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Find the Perfect Laser Engraver for Dad (or Yourself)

Monport offers a wide range of CO2 and Fiber laser engraving machines for sale to suit all needs and budgets. Their CO2 lasers are ideal for a variety of materials, including wood, acrylic, fabric, leather, and more. Fiber lasers excel at engraving on metals and some plastics.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to save on the perfect Father's Day gift! Visit the Monport website today to explore their selection of laser engravers and cutters and take advantage of the amazing deals available during the Monport Father's Day Sale.

About Monport

As a leader in laser engraving technology, Monport is committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the diverse needs of our customers. Whether you're a hobbyist, small business owner, or industrial professional, Monport has the perfect laser engraver machine for you.

To explore Monport full range of products and learn more about how Monport can elevate your projects, visit Monport official website.

