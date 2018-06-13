Celebrate Father's Day at Barona Resort & Casino on Sunday, June 17

In addition to the hat giveaway, Barona will be serving Father's Day dining specials in its signature restaurants. The Italian Cucina will serve Charred Octopus Salad; a choice of entrées including Lobster Fra Diavolo or 18oz Dry Aged Bone-In New York; and for dessert Espresso Caramel Crunch Cheesecake. Sage Café will feature Pear Salad with Poached Jumbo Shrimp; a choice of entrées including Surf and Turf or Pan-Seared Alaskan Halibut; and for dessert Grand Marnier Crème Brûlée. The Seasons Fresh Buffet will offer its daily menu plus mouthwatering specials including Prime Rib of Beef, Smoked Beef Ribs, Chipotle Marinated Smoked Chicken , Seafood Pot Pie, Peel and Eat Shrimp, Turtle Cheesecake Parfait and Banana-Bourbon White Chocolate Tart. The elegant Barona Steakhouse will serve an indulgent menu of Crispy Soft Shell Crab Salad; a choice of entrees including Roasted Alaskan Halibut or 14 oz Bone-In Filet, and Sticky Toffee Pudding with Bourbon Sauce and Vanilla Gelato.

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for seven consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golf Week Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years.

