Celebrate Father's Day with Bold, Backyard-Ready Flavors

The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand serves up three flavor-packed dishes perfect for dads who love the grill.

DENVER, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Father's Day deserves food with swagger – dishes that hit the grill or smokers and deliver the kind of big, satisfying flavor that dad's love. This year, the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by Beef farmers and ranchers, is elevating the celebration with three standout recipes crafted for backyard cooks who want to serve something unforgettable.

Coulotte Steak Pancit courtesy of BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

Taking global inspiration, this Coulotte Steak Pancit takes a perfectly grilled Coulotte Steak (or Picanha) and combines it with Vermicelli rice noodles and a soy glaze. It's a vibrant, unexpected centerpiece that's hearty enough for dad but brings a fresh twist to the party.

If dad is looking for something a little more traditional, these Burnt Ends with Mac and Cheese are sure to offer the indulgence that dad is after. Using Beef Chuck Roast smothered in this homemade Burnt Ends Rub, this is a great recipe if you want to get the smoker out and fired up. Served with homemade Mac and Cheese, the contrast of this Kansas City style smoked beef with these silky noodles created a crowd-pleasing combination that feels like a backyard feast on a plate.

And while every family has their own meatloaf recipe, this Smoked Beef Meatloaf is what will win the nostalgic dad's heart. Using all the familiar ingredients like ground beef, onions, breadcrumbs, barbecue and Worcestershire sauce to name some – popping this meatloaf in the smoker adds depth that you can't get from the oven.

Whether dad is an adventurous eater, loyal to comfort food, or is the certified backyard pitmaster, these recipes offer something for every style of dad. For more recipes to inspire your celebration for Father's Day and the rest of grilling season, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Media Contact: Hailey Thayn, 303-850-3392, [email protected]

SOURCE National Cattlemen's Beef Association