Fire Up the Flavor: Pitmaster Shares Three Fresh Beef Recipes for Summer Grilling Season

Award-winning pitmaster and the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand inspire women and home cooks nationwide with bold, approachable grilling ideas.

DENVER, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As grills across America heat up for summer, more home cooks are heading outside – redefining what has long been seen as a male-dominated space and bringing fresh energy, creativity, and confidence to barbecue.

Ababa Street Beef Bowls courtesy of Pitmaster Erica Roby and BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

Pitmaster Erica Roby has been at the forefront of that shift, helping ignite a new generation of grillers through hands-on education and approachable grilling techniques. As past host of the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand's national Girls Who Grill campaign—designed to teach female influencers how to cook over open flame—Roby helped empower women to step up to the grill with confidence. Today, that momentum continues with Girls Who Grill events being held in 20 states across the country and a national satellite media tour featuring Roby.

In partnership with the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by Beef farmers and ranchers Roby shared three new recipes along with simple techniques and confidence‑boosting tips designed to make anyone feel like a pro at the grill.

"Barbecue is for everyone — and the grill is one of the best places to build confidence," Roby says. "When you understand heat, choose the right cut, and let bold flavors shine, you can create something incredible every single time."

Inspired by East African flavors, these Ababa Street Beef Bowls combine tender Ribeye Steak with berbere spice, garlic, ginger and bright lemon. After a quick-sear, the beef is tossed with blistered peppers, onions and tomatoes – then spooned over rice for a customizable meal. For even more customization, Flank Steak or Ground Beef can be used in place of Ribeye Steak.

A Cajun-inspired dish, this Louisiana One Pan Beef features Ribeye Steak, red potatoes, peppers, onions and corn roasted together with smoked paprika, lemon and herbs. And if it starts to rain, this recipe has you covered with an oven roasting option, so you can wow the crowd with Gulf Coast flavor no matter what happens.

Finally, these Summer Beef Cups are a fresh, no-fuss option, perfect for hot days. Ground beef is cooked on a pellet grill with garlic and ginger, then layered into crisp lettuce cups with carrots, cucumbers, herbs and a tangy lime-fish sauce dressing.

If you're looking for more bold and bright recipes for outdoor grilling, please visit our Grilling Favorites page on BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com. And if you're just learning how to grill, visit our Grilling Basics page to get started.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Media Contact: Hailey Thayn, 303-850-3392, [email protected]

SOURCE National Cattlemen's Beef Association