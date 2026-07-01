Stars, Stripes and Sizzling Burgers

Celebrate Independence Day with three crowd-pleasing burger recipes that bring big flavor to every outdoor gathering.

DENVER, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As grills across America heat up for Fourth of July celebrations, beef lovers are looking for recipes that deliver unforgettable flavor with minimal fuss. This year, the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by Beef farmers and ranchers, is spotlighting three burger recipes that take the classic cookout to the next level.

Double Smashburger courtesy of Beef.ItsWhatsForDinner.com.

These Cheesy Double Smashburgers have everything people love about a classic diner burger but with some small twists. Smashing patties on a hot griddle then stacked high, this burger is topped with American cheese, shallots, thyme and garlic aioli. Small modifications like these to your traditional cheeseburger go a long way in the flavor department.

Inspired by a regional St. Louis classic, these Slinger Smashburgers are sure to make your Fourth of July cookout memorable. The combination of ground beef, hashbrowns, chili, cheese and onion with a fried egg on top make it a standout option for grilling season. It's the kind of burger that feels both familiar and exciting.

French Onion Open-Faced Burgers bring a gourmet twist to the grill with caramelized onions, melted Gruyere cheese and peppercorn sauce. The flavors mimic a classic French onion soup but in a hearty, fork-and-knife burger format. It's an elevated choice that still fits in at a festive Fourth of July table.

For more grilling inspiration for the Fourth of July and your next cookout, check out BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com along with our Grilling Basics page.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Media Contact: Hailey Thayn, 303-850-3392, [email protected]

SOURCE National Cattlemen's Beef Association