Celebrate Father's Day with Luxury Items from Stolen Riches

TORONTO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stolen Riches, the men's accessory company, wants to help you find the perfect FATHER'S DAY present, perfect for gift guides and lists.

Shop rope bracelets, lapel pins, handcrafted leather goods, including weekend bags and woven belts, and, leisurewear. All pieces are designed to add personality and luxury with timeless elegance.

BLUE DOPP BAG. A must have travel accessory keeps all your toiletries organized and easy to find in your weekend bag. It's interior zipper pocket ensures you're not "that guy" looking for their car keys at the end of a fun weekend. UV and rot resistant stitching Nylon interior. Interior zipper pocket. Hand painted exposed edges. THE ATLANTIC SILVER - ROPE BRACELET. The nautically themed rope bracelet adds a pop of colour to any wrist. One size fits all. Lifetime Guarantee. They're hardy enough to withstand the ocean or lake but stylish enough to be worn in the boardroom. Made in USA marine rope. Waterproof. Sweat proof. .

"We love celebrating this holiday because it is about individuality," says David Barclay, CEO of Stolen Riches. "Our accessories, with colors, textures, and patterns, are designed to elevate and express a man's unique style."

With a commitment to producing quality goods, Stolen Riches, a family-run business now over 100 years old, offers classic sophistication and a contemporary flair. It provides the perfect accessories to help any man complete his look and stand apart.

Explore the Stolen Riches collection and join us in celebrating Father's Day with style and distinction.

For more information, or any high-resolution photos or videos, for you lists please contact us at [email protected].

www.stolenriches.com

www.instagram.com/stolenriches

www.facebook.com/stolenriches

ABOUT

For over 100 years, Stolen Riches has been enhancing style with their statement-making accessories. The Canadian company's heritage within the textile industry is proudly built on four generations of dedicated craftsmanship.

Stolen Riches

[email protected]

(+1) 416.901.3477Top of FormBottom of Form

SOURCE Stolen Riches