Celebrate Father's Day with Luxury Items from Stolen Riches
Jun 05, 2024, 08:49 ET
TORONTO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stolen Riches, the men's accessory company, wants to help you find the perfect FATHER'S DAY present, perfect for gift guides and lists.
Shop rope bracelets, lapel pins, handcrafted leather goods, including weekend bags and woven belts, and, leisurewear. All pieces are designed to add personality and luxury with timeless elegance.
"We love celebrating this holiday because it is about individuality," says David Barclay, CEO of Stolen Riches. "Our accessories, with colors, textures, and patterns, are designed to elevate and express a man's unique style."
With a commitment to producing quality goods, Stolen Riches, a family-run business now over 100 years old, offers classic sophistication and a contemporary flair. It provides the perfect accessories to help any man complete his look and stand apart.
ABOUT
For over 100 years, Stolen Riches has been enhancing style with their statement-making accessories. The Canadian company's heritage within the textile industry is proudly built on four generations of dedicated craftsmanship.
