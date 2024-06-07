EL MONTE, Calif., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Father's Day, treat your dad to the ultimate gift of mobility and adventure with Maxfoot's exclusive Father's Day event. From June 1st to June 30th, Maxfoot is offering unbeatable deals on the electric trikes and electric bikes, perfect for the active and adventurous father. This is the perfect opportunity to surprise Dad with an extraordinary gift that combines innovation, convenience, and style: an electric tricycle.

Celebrate Father's Day with Maxfoot Unbeatable Deals on Electric Bikes for Dad

Maxfoot is excited to introduce two brand-new electric trikes in the MaxZ Series : the MaxZ 20" and the MaxZ 24" step-thru electric trikes. These models are designed to redefine comfort and functionality, making them the ideal choice for dads who love to ride in style.

Introducing the MaxZ Series Electric Trikes

The MaxZ Series by Maxfoot introduces two exceptional trikes, each designed with a distinct tire size to meet various needs and preferences. Whether you opt for the compact and versatile MaxZ 20" or the sturdy and reliable MaxZ 24" , both electric trikes are engineered to provide a superior riding experience.

1. MaxZ 20" Step-Thru Electric Trike

Designed with maximum comfort and accessibility in mind, the MaxZ 20" electric trike is perfect for urban commuting and shorter rides. Its 20-inch tires are tailored for city environments where agility and ease of storage are crucial.

The compact tire size ensures excellent maneuverability, allowing you to navigate swiftly through crowded streets and park easily in tight spaces. Despite their smaller size, these tires provide superb traction and stability, ensuring a smooth and efficient ride through the city.

2. MaxZ 24" Step-Thru Electric Trike

For those seeking a more robust option, the MaxZ 24" step-thru electric trike is an excellent choice with its enhanced stability and comfort. The 24-inch tires are designed for more rugged terrains. These larger tires offer a smoother ride over uneven surfaces, making them ideal for off-road adventures and longer rides.

Plus, increased tire size provides better shock absorption and a more comfortable ride, ensuring that the rider enjoys a seamless experience regardless of the path taken. Whether you're exploring rough trails or enjoying a long-distance journey, the MaxZ 24" provides a seamless and comfortable riding experience, no matter the path you choose.

Unveiling the Features

Both e-trikes in the MaxZ Series are equipped with advanced features that set them apart from the competition. Here are some of the key highlights:

Rear Motor: Both the MaxZ 20" and MaxZ 24" electric trikes are powered by a robust 750W rear motor, capable of reaching a peak power of 1100W and delivering an impressive torque of 85N.m. The rear motor configuration enhances weight distribution and stability, resulting in improved overall performance and control, making your ride smooth and effortless across different surfaces.





Both the MaxZ 20" and MaxZ 24" electric trikes are powered by a robust 750W rear motor, capable of reaching a peak power of 1100W and delivering an impressive torque of 85N.m. The rear motor configuration enhances weight distribution and stability, resulting in improved overall performance and control, making your ride smooth and effortless across different surfaces. UL-Certified Battery: The MaxZ Series e-trikes feature a 48V 20AH lithium battery, rated for 800 charge cycles. This reliable battery provides an impressive range of over 85 miles with PAS 1, allowing for long-distance travel without frequent recharges. The batteries are UL-certified, which ensures the battery meets strict safety standards, giving you peace of mind as you enjoy extended rides.





The MaxZ Series e-trikes feature a 48V 20AH lithium battery, rated for 800 charge cycles. This reliable battery provides an impressive range of over 85 miles with PAS 1, allowing for long-distance travel without frequent recharges. The batteries are UL-certified, which ensures the battery meets strict safety standards, giving you peace of mind as you enjoy extended rides. Rear Speed Differential: A standout feature of the MaxZ Series electric trike is the rear speed differential, which significantly enhances maneuverability. This allows riders to navigate tight spaces and make sharp turns with ease. By ensuring smooth handling and improved control, this feature makes the riding experience more enjoyable, whether you're in an urban setting or exploring off-road paths.





A standout feature of the MaxZ Series electric trike is the rear speed differential, which significantly enhances maneuverability. This allows riders to navigate tight spaces and make sharp turns with ease. By ensuring smooth handling and improved control, this feature makes the riding experience more enjoyable, whether you're in an urban setting or exploring off-road paths. Parking Brake: The inclusion of a parking brake adds an extra layer of safety to the MaxZ Series e-trikes. This feature ensures that the electric trike remains stable and secure, whether you're stopping on a hill or parking in a crowded area. The parking brake is easy to engage and provides reliable security, preventing any accidental movement.





The inclusion of a parking brake adds an extra layer of safety to the MaxZ Series e-trikes. This feature ensures that the electric trike remains stable and secure, whether you're stopping on a hill or parking in a crowded area. The parking brake is easy to engage and provides reliable security, preventing any accidental movement. Frame Design: The step-thru frame design of both models in the MaxZ Series makes mounting and dismounting effortless. This design eliminates the need to swing a leg over the electric tricycle, making it accessible for riders of all ages and physical abilities. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable riding posture, further enhancing the overall riding experience by reducing strain and promoting ease of use.

Maxfoot's commitment to quality and innovation shines through in the MaxZ Series. These electric tricycles are not only designed for performance but also for safety and convenience. The advanced features, combined with the thoughtful design, make them the perfect choice for dads who appreciate both technology and comfort.

This Father's Day, give Dad the gift of health, independence, and a renewed sense of adventure. Maxfoot's Father's Day event is the perfect opportunity to show your appreciation for the special man in your life. With exclusive deals on the new MaxZ Series electric trikes, you can give your dad a gift that enhances his lifestyle and brings a new level of enjoyment to his daily activities. Visit www.maxfoot.bike to learn more about the MaxZ Series and make this Father's Day one to remember.

