Celebrate Father's Day with Rock'n Dad Jokes from RockMerch, the Neighborhood Record Store

14 Jun, 2023, 08:36 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RockMerch, The Neighborhood Record Store® (https://www.rockmerch.com) celebrates Father's Day with some of our most dreadful Dad Jokes. Rock'n Dad Jokes that have a little fun at the expense of our favorite Rock Stars are a regular feature of the RockMerch web site at RockMerch.com/DadJokes.

"We would probably be a lot more successful if we didn't torment our customers with Dad Jokes, but we can't help ourselves," said Steve Newman, RockMerch Social Media/PR Dept., "Unfortunately, our Dad Jokes are particularly painful."

Here are some Dad Jokes that will make you the least popular person at your family get together for Father's Day:

Q1: What did they say to Elton John when he couldn't decide between Indigo, Turquoise, Cobalt, Cyan, and Sapphire?

Q2: What does Roger Daltrey say whenever he gets a wrong number?

Q3: Why did the security guard stop Robert Plant?

Q4: What do folks tell Sting after he hasn't showered in a while?

Q5: What band should never open a bakery?

Q6: Who is the most generous pop star?

Q7: What did Steven Tyler say after Joe Perry suggested they should go another 50 years?

Q8: Why is Paul Simon never in a hurry?

Q9: Why will no one eat Tim Armstrong's food?

Q10: Why is Dave Grohl always the last one to leave a party?

Q11: Why is James Hetfield in such high demand for kids' birthday parties?

Q12: What's the most hated band in the morning?

Q13: What did David Gilmour say after Roger Waters double dipped the guacamole?

Q14: What pop star won the speed singing contest?

Q15: What did Gwen Stefani say when the minister asked if she accepted her marriage vows?

Q16: What is a lot of traffic on the way to an Eddie Vedder concert called?

Q17: How come you never see Alanis Morrissette applaud?

Q18: Why are fishermen always in successful bands?

Q19: How come you must never talk politics with Mick Jagger?

Q20: What did Jim Morrison tell his girlfriend when he couldn't get the BBQ to ignite?

Answers:

A1: I guess that's why they call it the blues.

A2: Who are you? Who, who, who, who?

A3: He was going in through the out door.

A4: Don't stand so close to me.

A5: Limp Bizkit

A6: Cher

A7: Dream on

A8: He always has plenty of thyme.

A9: It's rancid.

A10: He'll stick around.

A11: He's the master of puppets.

A12: The Alarm

A13: Hey you!

A14: Taylor Swift

A15: No doubt

A16: A Pearl Jam

A17: She has one hand in her pocket.

A18: They sold their sole for Rock 'n Roll.

A19: Once you start him up, he'll never stop!

A20: Come on, baby, light my fire.

About RockMerch
RockMerch is The Neighborhood Record Store that has an online selection of more than 50,000 vinyl records, t-shirts, and other merch. All items sold are officially licensed. In 2022, RockMerch celebrated its twenty-first anniversary of serving the needs of music lovers worldwide. Potential strategic partners with complementary interests are encouraged to contact RockMerch.

ROCKMERCH, THE NEIGHBORHOOD RECORD STORE, and ROCKMERCH THE NEIGHBORHOOD RECORD STORE are our registered trademarks. RockMerch is based exclusively online at the domain RockMerch.com.

Contact:
Steve Newman
949-933-4620
[email protected]com

SOURCE RockMerch

