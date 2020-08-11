Celebrate Food Safety Awareness Month with 8 Hot Tips For Keeping a Safer Kitchen From America's "Fit Foodie" Chef Mareya Ibrahim

WESTLAKE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- September is National Food Safety Awareness Month. This year, the spread of COVID-19 makes clean cooking and preparation practices even more essential to safeguarding good health. Streamline the process with help from Chef Mareya Ibrahim - America's "Fit Foodie" - and her top 8 zero-waste kitchen safety tips.

As seen on Recipe Rehab and the Food Network, Mareya Ibrahim is The Fit Foodie, a TV chef, holistic nutrition coach, author and award-winning entrepreneur and inventor. She is the author of the new book, "Eat Like You Give a Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive" and host of the "Recipes for Your Best Life" Podcast. Eat Like You Give a Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive. Eighty recipes support eight essential nutritional strategies to help you look and feel amazing. Remake your kitchen, your taste buds, your body, and your energy level with honest, transparent and easy-to-understand recipes.

As an author, award-winning entrepreneur, chef, inventor, and CEO of Grow Green Industries, Inc., Ibrahim contributed to NY Times bestseller The Daniel Plan before crafting her own #1 release, Eat Like You Give A Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive (2019). Here, she shares how to maintain a safe, healthy, zero-waste kitchen like a pro:

Wash Hands, Surfaces, and Food: An all-natural wash like Eat Cleaner Fruit + Veggie Wash can help keep produce, bulk grains, and beans fresh up to 5x longer by removing over 99% more residue than water. Keep the Fridge Tidy: Choose clear storage containers marked with the 'cook by' date to help you identify which ingredients may spoil soon (and get rid of any more than 4 days old). Watch Your Time and Temp: If it's over 90F out, don't let groceries sit for more than an hour. For longer commutes, pack perishables and cut produce on ice in cooler bags. At home, make sure your fridge temp is 36-38F. Frozen has its Features: Packed with nutrients, frozen fruit and veggies are available year-round and are picked ripe to retain optimal flavor, prevent bacteria and deter waste. Many organic options abound there, too! Maximize Ingredient Use: To store leftover herbs, simply wash an ice tray with Eat Cleaner and place a teaspoon of minced herbs in each compartment, adding EVOO over the top with a hint of pink salt and pepper. Save All Bananas and Smoothie Leftovers: Instead of tossing overripe bananas, clean the skin, trim the ends, and save in the freezer for smoothies and banana bread. Made too much smoothie? Freeze in an ice cube tray for next time, or put a popsicle stick in it and enjoy a frozen treat. Prioritize Clean Snacking: Stay healthy without the pre-packaged snacks or trips to the fast-food line with the creative recipes in Ibrahim's latest book. Try Mixed Root Potato Chips, Crunchy Flamin' Chickpeas, Rainbow Veggie Quickles, and the Zucchini Carpaccio and Arugula Stack. Meal Prep for Success: Save money, reduce food waste, and get the proper nutrition to thrive by planning ahead. For a free meal prep guide, shopping list, menu, and how-to videos, text FITFOODIE to 22828.

In honor of Food Safety Awareness Month, try these 8 tips from "Fit Foodie" author and inventor Mareya Ibrahim to make safe, clean eating a breeze. Shop the full Eat Cleaner® line, including the all-natural Triple Action Fruit & Veggie Wash (now available in a half-gallon value size) and individually wrapped biodegradable wipes, at EatCleaner.com . Each patented, food-grade, and USDA biobased product uses all-natural, FDA-approved GRAS ingredients, making it an effective and safe choice for consumers and restaurants alike. Grow Green Industries, Inc. is a 100% minority woman-owned business and winner of the World's Best Technology Gold Prize. Follow @eatcleaner on Instagram for delicious clean eating recipes and health tips.

