Celebrate Freedom and Create Your Legacy at Grand View Ranch's "Great American Land Sale"

News provided by

Patten Companies

28 Jun, 2023, 09:52 ET

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand View Ranch, a Patten Properties community specializing in large acreage land sales in the Texas Hill Country, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated final release of new 10+ acre ranches. The release is part of the "Great American Land Sale" event, offering exceptional savings and an incredible opportunity to own your dream acreage throughout the month of July.

Continue Reading
Texas Hill Country Land For Sale
Texas Hill Country Land For Sale

Situated in the breathtaking Hill Country of Texas, Grand View Ranch is renowned for its magnificent landscapes and panoramic views. With its close proximity to San Antonio, Boerne, and Kerrville, it is the perfect place to enjoy the serenity of country living without compromising on modern comforts. The "Great American Land Sale" marks a milestone moment for Grand View Ranch, providing buyers with an exceptional chance to secure their own slice of paradise at unbeatable prices. These final 10+ acre land parcels offer a unique blend of rolling hills and stunning vistas that capture the spirit of the Texas Hill Country.

At Grand View Ranch, you can savor the tranquility and seclusion of country living without sacrificing modern conveniences. The gated entrance ensures privacy and security, while the fiber-optic connectivity allows you to stay connected to the world. Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast, a horse lover, or simply seeking a serene retreat, these ranches provide an idyllic setting to enjoy the best of Texas living.

"The hill country is not only one of the most in-demand locations in Texas, but in the entire country," said David McCumber, Ranch Manager. "During the 'Great American Land Sale' event, we are offering huge savings and the chance to fulfill the American dream of owning land."

For more information about Grand View Ranch, visit www.grandviewranchtx.com. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to embrace the beauty of the Hill Country, celebrate freedom, and create your legacy.

You can schedule your viewing online, https://grandviewranchtx.com/schedule-a-viewing/ or for a priority appointment or questions, call or text (833) 272-1810.

ABOUT PATTEN PROPERTIES
Patten Properties and its partners are recognized as being among the industry's foremost authorities on real estate investment and development across the nation. Our culture is founded on integrity and professionalism, which we proudly combine with a commitment to creating value and opportunity in today's exciting real estate environment.

CONTACT: Heather Robison, [email protected]

SOURCE Patten Companies

Also from this source

Republic Grand Ranch: Exceptional Sales of Over 40 Homesites in One Week

High Demand for Homesites at Pecan Plantation as Lots Sell at Rapid Pace

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.