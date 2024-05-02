Celebrate Garage Improvement Day with a Garage Makeover

Garage Living launches its first Garage Improvement Giveaway.

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garage Living will celebrate National Garage Improvement Day on May 16 by choosing a community hero to win a free garage transformation.

"Let's transform not only garages but lives too," said Aaron Cash, Garage Living's president of franchise systems. "Together, we make a difference."

Garage Living aims to showcase how homeowners can transform neglected garages into organized and inviting spaces that serve as functional extensions of their homes. Over the past nearly two decades, the company has observed a growing trend of homeowners converting their garages into home gyms, offices, mudrooms, and additional living spaces to maximize their home's square footage.

"The garage is often the first space we encounter when returning home, yet it's frequently overlooked in terms of organization and cleanliness," Cash said. "We want to change that perception and help homeowners reimagine their garages."

While some tasks can be DIY projects, more extensive renovations may require professional assistance.

"Having a well-thought-out plan and quality execution is crucial for achieving your dream garage," Cash said.

Garage Living plans to give back by offering its team of garage experts to someone unable to take on a large project on their own.

"We believe in giving back to those who make a difference, and our team is thrilled to recognize local heroes by offering them the chance to win a spectacular garage transformation," Cash said.

The company encourages people to nominate someone deserving in their community by sharing stories about their positive impact. Nominations will be open from May 1, 2024, to June 21, 2024, and the winner will be announced on June 28, 2024. For more information about Garage Improvement Day, and to nominate a hero in your community, please visit www.garageliving.com/gid .

About Garage Living

Garage Living is ranked the No. 1 home improvement franchise in the U.S. and a top 500 franchise overall. Founded in 2005, Garage Living is a full-service, single-source solution that offers homeowners a turnkey fix, from design to installation. Garage Living transforms garages into clean, functional, and stylish places. Learn more about Garage Living's luxury garage interior makeovers by visiting www.garageliving.com or calling 855-997-3046.

