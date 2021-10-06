Celebrate Gayo Azul Cheese and Win a Chicken Coop

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Gayo Azul, the delicious Hispanic cheeses with a Dutch influence, are giving away a Gayo Azul Blue Rooster-Inspired Chicken Coop. The giveaway is a nod to their Blue Rooster logo, which is the translation of Gayo Azul.

Whether you already have chickens or have always wanted to invest in some feathered friends, now's the time to join in on the fun and enter Gayo Azul's coop giveaway, hosted on their website: www.gayoazul.com/promotions/. Three grand prize winners will win a beautiful chicken coop from The Chicken Coop Company www.chickencoopcompany.com, some exciting egg-cessories, a gift card to get some hens, and delicious Gayo Azul cheeses valued at $700. Giveaway entries will be accepted from Now until October 24th, 2021, until 11:59 pm EST, so don't miss out and enter The Gayo Azul Blue Rooster Chicken Coop Contest today! All you have to do is click on this link (insert link) to fill in the entry form. At the close of the program, three grand prize winners will be randomly selected. Consumers can increase their chances of winning by following us on Instagram and Facebook and by sharing the contest post on your social media channels so that your friends and family can join in on the fun!

Gayo Azul's traditional premium cheeses draw on both the rich heritage of Dutch and Hispanic cheesemaking. With such an emphasis on authentic flavor and premium quality, it's no wonder Gayo Azul has been a traditional staple in homes for over half a century. The Gayo Azul versatile assortment is sure to please any cheese lover, offering a range of traditional Dutch cheeses like Gouda, Edam, and European Swiss as well as fresh Queso Blanco, Queso Para Freir, and Cotija that are offered in convenient sizes.

"The bold Gayo Azul Blue Rooster Logo is a well-known and distinctive symbol in the community and as well as a symbol of outstanding cheeses." says Debbie Seife, Marketing Director of FrieslandCampina Consumer Dairy, brand owner of Gayo Azul.

Gayo Azul will transport your taste buds to exotic places with their delicious, unique, and well-rounded cheeses. Some of the Gayo Azul varieties include:

Gayo Azul Dutch Gouda – this versatile mild and creamy cheese is excellent in wedge format on a cheeseboard, shredded in a casserole, as a topping or used in sauces and soups. Also available in slices, it is delicious on cold sandwich or melts beautifully in a hot one.

Gayo Azul Dutch Edam – this cheese is a bit firmer than Gouda yet has a rich flavor and smooth creamy texture. Easy to cut on cheese boards, shred in baking dishes, and cube in salads and vegetable dishes. Known for red wax and sphere shape when purchased as a whole Edam ball.

Gayo Azul Sliced Swiss – a rindless, European swiss with perfect eyes and a sweet nutty taste that works on both cold and grilled sandwiches.

Gayo Azul Queso Blanco – a fresh mild white cheese that holds its shape well, making it ideal for pan grilling. It also has a nice crumbly texture and is great for topping salads, soups, and tacos.

Gayo Azul Queso Para Freir –a fresh, white cow's milk cheese with a slightly salty and mild flavor. A young cheese with a firm texture. Commonly used for frying and is appreciated for its high melting point which softens the cheese but leaves with an un-melted interior holding it shape. A slice of this cheese goes well with sandwiches, baked dishes and is great crumbled on fruits and salads.

Gayo Azul Cotija – Cotija is a Mexican-style aged, fresh cow's milk cheese named after the town of Cotija, Mexico. It has a sharp, slightly salty flavor and a firm, crumbly texture. This cheese is the perfect topping to enhance any dish including street corn, enchiladas, or tacos.

Gayo Azul can be found at local grocers throughout the Southeast and Northeast. To learn more about Gayo Azul, find where you can purchase their cheeses, and discover some delicious recipes, visit www.gayoazul.com or follow along on Facebook (@gayoazulcheese) and Instagram (@gayo_azul_cheese). For more information about the giveaway, please head over to www.gayoazul.com.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Gayo Azul is a brand of Royal FrieslandCampina. Royal FrieslandCampina daily provides millions of consumers spread all over the world with dairy products containing valuable nutrients from milk. The products of FrieslandCampina find their ways to over a hundred countries. The company has its Central Office in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. The company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöpate FrieslandCampina U.A., which has 17,413 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium and is one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world. For additional information, please visit our website: www.frieslandcampina.com.

